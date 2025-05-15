Paul Steedman, CPRE Sussex: A dark planning cloud looms over Sussex

In his latest column Paul Steedman calls for a planning system fit for climate, nature and people.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The recent warm weather has seen many of us taking the chance to enjoy the glorious Sussex setting in which we are so lucky to live.

However, there is a dark cloud looming over our historic county which threatens our wildlife and will undermine local democracy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MPs are currently debating the Government’s Planning and Infrastructure Bill. It is at the key ‘committee’ stage, when amendments can be made.

A building site in Sussex.

Tearing up environmental protections

The Bill, which has received criticism from across the political spectrum, risks putting valuable Sussex habitats under threat.

It will tear up key environmental protections, allowing developers to ignore many environmental issues and scrap onsite wildlife surveys.

The Government’s own environmental advisors have said that it is a backward step.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Given the unprecedented housing targets imposed by Government, permitting development on multiple sites with little regard to the impact on fauna and flora, the cumulative impact on nature will be catastrophic.

The true cause of development delays

It is not protection for wildlife and habitats that blocks growth in any case.

Most planning applications are approved – but developers hold onto land because they want to sell it on for profit or build out slowly to maintain high house prices.

CPRE Sussex is also deeply concerned about the impact of the Bill on local democracy – with local councillors seemingly pushed aside in decision making processes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Better Planning Coalition

The Government’s bill puts development above environment, communities and democracy. So, what do we want to see instead?

CPRE is part of the Better Planning Coalition.

The coalition represents 34 organisations across the environment, housing, planning, heritage and transport sectors with one common goal – a planning system fit for climate, nature and people.

The coalition believes it is vital to place local communities at the centre of decisions. Local people must have a real say, and central government should support local authorities to keep an up-to-date local plan in place.

Environmental protections must be kept and strengthened. This includes tackling the biodiversity crisis with better protection for species and our most important habitats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Similarly, development should be in keeping with local character and protect and enhance local green spaces and heritage for the benefit of local people and nature.

Affordable homes

The Government should focus on building what is needed, not just what is profitable. We need genuinely affordable homes and community infrastructure – not just profit for big developers.

Climate action must be built in to planning infrastructure and planning regulation should support net-zero goals. This means building new homes to zero carbon standards and encouraging the reuse of existing buildings.

Finally, planning regulation and decision-making must be evidence based. This means using high quality and accurate data, including on meeting community needs and assessing environmental impact.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Take action today

Please write to your MP now, asking them to back changes to the Bill.

Find out more about how you can help CPRE Sussex fight for a fairer planning system on our website: cpresussex.org.uk/get-involved/