Paul Steedman, CPRE Sussex: More needs to be done to stop overloading sewage systems

In his latest column, CPRE Sussex director Paul Steedman says more needs to be done to stop putting poo down pipes that cannot cope, protect our local environments and ensure an adequate supply of drinking water for future residents.

At CPRE Sussex we have long campaigned for an end to the discharge of partially and untreated sewage into our rivers and coastal waters. We believe sewers and water treatments works must be upgraded before construction or occupation of new development sites.

Last week the Independent Water Commission published its interim report to Government. The report included a strong recommendation that local authorities and local democracy should have a much bigger role in water planning and governance.

This is a welcome step in the right direction. However, more needs to be done to stop putting poo down pipes that cannot cope, protect our local environments and ensure an adequate supply of drinking water for future residents.

Sewage pumping in Arun

CPRE Sussex was one of 50,000 organisations and individuals to submit evidence to the commission prior to the report’s publication. Our response called for a new approach to development and sewerage infrastructure including:

Government providing clearer national strategic direction on investment in water supply, sewerage and flood management.

The National Planning Policy Framework supporting the principle that sewerage deficiencies must be resolved before new developments are allowed to be built or occupied.

Defra and the Department of Health reviewing the extent of diffuse sewage flooding and its threats to public health.

Whole catchment reporting of sewage releases, pollution data, overloading of sewerage systems, and the resilience of these to housing development, used as a key input to Spatial Development Strategies and Local Plans.

An approach to the allocation of sites in Local Plans that ties the timing of development to the satisfactory upgrade of sewerage capacity in water companies’ Asset Management Plans.

The regular use of pre-commencement “Grampian” conditions to ensure sewerage infrastructure is upgraded before construction or occupation of new development sites.

Currently, a lack of coordination between different agencies is damaging the environment and causing misery for residents across Sussex. We need to act now to prevent the problem getting worse.

On a more celebratory note, the Tree Festival 2025 is now underway! Taking place across the Living Coast Biosphere, Sussex, the main festival programme runs until Sunday, 22 June.

There are guided tours, free family activities, poetry, music, workshops and much more. All the events have one thing in common – they celebrate the beauty, value and impact of trees.

A huge thank you to all the community groups and volunteers who have organised events this year. It is truly inspiring to see how many people are passionate about trees in Sussex. By working together, we can create a greener future for our historic county.

View the full festival programme here: cpresussex.org.uk/tree-festival/

We will also shortly be announcing the winners of this “I love this tree because...” photo competition. Keep your eyes peeled on our website for the announcement and details of the touring exhibition.