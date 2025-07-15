Paul Steedman, CPRE Sussex: What do we need from a new Sussex mayor?

In his latest column, CPRE Sussex director Paul Steedman says any new mayoral authority must prioritise the environment.

The Government has made it clear it wants to expand devolution across the whole of England with elections for a Mayor for Sussex & Brighton expected in May 2026.

But what do people in Sussex want from devolution and how does it align with our work at CPRE Sussex?

Research has revealed residents believe a new mayor should put the environment, genuinely affordable housing and public transport at the heart of what they do.

Paul Steedman

They also believe, for devolution to work, we need to find new ways to ensure local people’s voices are heard.

The research, published by the National Centre for Social Research (NatCen) earlier this year, identified the environment and transport as central to achieving the Government's growth agenda.

Residents felt the combined authority’s ability to plan and coordinate local services was its most consequential power.

They wanted the authority to focus on addressing water pollution and ensuring housing investment is accompanied by improved public transport links.

However, they also felt the public needed more ways to hold local representatives to account – beyond existing processes like local elections.

All these findings mirror CPRE Sussex’s own position on devolution.

In our response to the consultation held earlier this year, we welcomed opportunities offered by the return of strategic planning – especially on transport, energy and land use.

Combined with a focus on public transport and sustainable housing for social rent which meets local need, a Mayoral Combined County Authority could benefit Sussex.

However, we are greatly concerned the proposals will take local government away from local people, centralising rather than devolving.

There also appeared to be a woeful lack of focus on the environment, climate mitigation, the countryside and nature.

The proposals set out earlier this year risk ignoring the complex physical, social and political geography of an overwhelmingly rural area with an urban-focused and distant administration.

At CPRE Sussex we believe devolution must not create a democratic deficit. Instead of growth at all costs, the new authority should adopt a balanced approach to sustainable development and recognise the value of healthy ecosystems.

Nature is far from a blocker of development.

All human health and wealth is derived from the planet’s natural systems. The Government should remember that as plans for devolution move forward.

Want to help us fight for fairer, greener future for Sussex? Find out more about how you can get involved here: www.cpresussex.org.uk/get-involved.

Save the date for Countryside Day

The CPRE Sussex Countryside Day returns to the Knepp Estate on Saturday, 6 September.

This fantastic event is a chance to celebrate the Sussex countryside, its landscapes, ecology and natural beauty.

There will be children’s activities, guided walks of Knepp – the home of Sussex rewilding – and talks throughout the day.

There will also be stalls from community organisations and a chance to meet our own amazing volunteers, staff and supporters.

Keep an eye on www.cpresussex.org.uk for more details soon.