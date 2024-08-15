Pharmacies provide important service to communities, says MP

By Carolyn Aldred
Contributor
Published 15th Aug 2024, 16:59 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Pharmacies are a vital part of Britain’s health system, but more than one thousand pharmacies have been forced to close in recent years, Jess Brown-Fuller MP said after visiting a popular pharmacy in Bersted.

The Chichester MP visited Bersted’s Kamsons Pharmacy to discuss the challenges facing pharmacies. The Bersted pharmacy is part of the 80 plus Kamsons group.

Although smaller than its Chichester sister branches, it provides over 4,000 prescriptions a month to 3,000 people. As well as dispensing medicine from the store, its staff do regular check-ups, vaccinations, door to door deliveries, and supervised consumption of drugs for those struggling with drug addiction.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I became aware of the amazing work that is done by pharmacists while volunteering at a local pharmacy during COVID,” said Jess, adding that “residents love the accessibility of local pharmacies.”

Jess Brown-Fuller with Kamsons' Bersted staff.Jess Brown-Fuller with Kamsons' Bersted staff.
Jess Brown-Fuller with Kamsons' Bersted staff.

Cuts in government funding since 2015, Brexit and Covid related shortages of drugs, and problems recruiting staff is causing widespread closures and mergers of pharmacies, according to a report published by the House of Commons Health and Social Care Committee in May.

Related topics:Britain

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.