Pharmacies provide important service to communities, says MP
The Chichester MP visited Bersted’s Kamsons Pharmacy to discuss the challenges facing pharmacies. The Bersted pharmacy is part of the 80 plus Kamsons group.
Although smaller than its Chichester sister branches, it provides over 4,000 prescriptions a month to 3,000 people. As well as dispensing medicine from the store, its staff do regular check-ups, vaccinations, door to door deliveries, and supervised consumption of drugs for those struggling with drug addiction.
“I became aware of the amazing work that is done by pharmacists while volunteering at a local pharmacy during COVID,” said Jess, adding that “residents love the accessibility of local pharmacies.”
Cuts in government funding since 2015, Brexit and Covid related shortages of drugs, and problems recruiting staff is causing widespread closures and mergers of pharmacies, according to a report published by the House of Commons Health and Social Care Committee in May.
