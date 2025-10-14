Planning amendments are ‘extraordinary capitulation’ to big developers, says countryside charity

Charity criticises last-minute amendments to Planning Infrastructure Bill which will strip Sussex communities of their voice.

CPRE Sussex has criticised last minute changes to the Government’s Planning and Infrastructure Bill.

The charity said the amendments represented a ‘dangerous erosion’ of democracy, removing vital safeguards and giving ministers the power to override local council decisions.

“These proposals remove power from local people and risk causing irreversible damage to wildlife, communities and the wider environment,” said Paul Steedman, director of CPRE Sussex.

“They are an extraordinary capitulation to the same big developers who have consistently failed to provide the homes people in Sussex need.”

Last-minute amendments to the bill include stopping councils from refusing planning permission while ministers consider using ‘call-in’ powers.

Judges would also be blocked from halting approvals while legal challenges proceed.

CPRE research shows there is enough brownfield in Sussex to build more than 26k homes.

CPRE chief executive Roger Mortlock said: “It’s possible to build the affordable and sustainable homes people need while still protecting the countryside and nature.

"What's required isn't the removal of democratic safeguards, but a shake-up of our broken housing market and proper investment in a planning system that works for communities, not just big developers.”