Political opinion: A Conservative voice for Chichester

Since the last election, there hasn’t been a Conservative voice speaking out on behalf of people living across the Chichester constituency. I often hear that people want to know what the Conservatives think on major issues affecting our area. That’s why local Chichester Conservatives have asked me to be their Chichester Conservative Spokesman.

Since July many of the priorities of people here in this wonderful area have been ignored. Labour’s farm tax has hit family-run farms that have been at the centre of this community for generations. The National Insurance rise is hurting small businesses in Chichester at a time when they need support, not more costs. Because of Labour’s tax rise, a third of businesses will put up prices, half of businesses will reduce or freeze hiring, and another third will cut jobs.

And despite promises from our LibDem MP, in the last year the Liberal Democrat controlled District Councils of both Arun and Chichester have approved yet more housing on greenfield sites - including the 2500 unit property development in West Bersted that Liberal Democrats had opposed when seeking election to control Arun Council. In fact since last July Liberal Democrats have allowed the housing target to go up by almost 60% to more than 1306 new houses across the Chichester constituency area. At the same time Chichester LibDems, who say they support local decision making and openness, are making planning decisions less open - reducing the size of the planning committee as well as the number of slots to speak in opposition to an application.

Our MP promised progress on water, yet there have been no concrete steps taken as a result of her efforts to improve the situation in Chichester Harbour or across our coastal areas. In fact a Freedom of Information request shows she has only met the Environment Agency twice since she was elected - and one of those was a meeting organised by the Conservative MP for Bognor Regis and Littlehampton.

Tim Chatwin, Chichester Conservative Spokesman

One area where the Liberal Democrats have been consistent is on immigration. Despite it being many voters' number one concern, our new MP hasn’t prioritised it as an issue - failing to mention immigration a single time in any of her contributions in the House of Commons since last July. (She did however find time to support a motion about a ‘Toad Patrol’ in Hertfordshire though!). That isn’t good enough.

Our new MP is impressively busy - meeting local people and attending events. However, we need her to represent the challenges this area faces and make a difference on them. Issues of overdevelopment, water quality, traffic chaos, uncontrolled immigration, and more and more taxes holding back our local economy.

As a local Chichester resident I intend to hold our MP to account for the commitments that she has made to this community and campaigning for progress on the issues that matter.

If you want to hear more please do get in touch and let us know what issues you’d like us to focus on - [email protected]