Political opinion: Alison Griffiths MP: Thank you to those who support us

In her weekly column for Sussex World, Alison Griffiths – MP for Bognor Regis and Littlehampton – writes about the voluntary organisations in the area.

Our area is blessed with some fabulous charities and volunteers. Without them, it would be a poorer place to live and work.

Since becoming your MP last year, I have got to know many charities across the constituency, and I am deeply moved by the support they give to people locally, and by the outstanding commitment of their staff and volunteers.

I wanted to use this column to thank the organisations, and their army of volunteers. And if you are inspired to offer a few hours of your time, or to donate to one of these causes, I know any of them would be so grateful.

Alison with some of the volunteers at Felpham Sailing Club.

Given our fortunate position on West Sussex coastline, the RNLI plays a pivotal role. Whilst it might be a national charity, our local lifeboat station in Littlehampton is crewed by volunteers.

These are people who have regular local jobs but can be on-call to receive a ‘shout’ to attend a vessel in distress or an individual encountering difficulties on the water. There are just as many volunteering roles onshore though, enabling anyone to offer their time.

There are countless other charities in our area whose work is benefitting thousands of residents.

Over the last 12 months, I have met with representatives of so many great organisations that exist to help us.

It’s not an exhaustive list, but I have got to know the following volunteers and those that help run the following: Littlehampton Lions, Samaritans, Age UK, The Firefighters Charity, West Sussex Mind, St Wilfred’s Hospice, Charlie Charlie 1 community cafes, St. Peter and Paul’s Pantry in Rustington, Littlehampton Fridge, Bognor Regis Sailing Club and many more.

Last weekend, I attended the Lions Senior Citizens Summer Lunch, a wonderful get together, with music and entertainment held every year in Rustington.

I recently visited Felpham Sailing Club, which is entirely run by their members. Their young cadets are taught to sail by volunteers, some in their teens. Many are former cadets who have gone on train as instructors and are now developing the next generation. A perfect example of the circular economy in action!

Elsewhere, we have volunteers who play an important part in neighbourhood life.

The Ancton Lane Residents Group represent the local voices of residents who have concerns regarding the proposed development in the area.

Local Parish Councillors carry out an integral role in our communities by ensuring that many of the things that we take for granted such as pathways, benches and allotments remain properly maintained and managed,

A visit last month to Yapton Parish Council reinforced to me the important work that parish councils carry out locally. They do terrific work, and we should get behind them in their endeavours.

The volunteers and charities in our area are worthy of all our support - either financially or by sharing your time.

I am aware I have not covered all of the volunteer organisations in the constituency that I am proud to represent.

But if I can help you in any way, or if you would like to come and visit you, then please get in touch.

Thank you for all that you do.

Please email me: [email protected] or write to: Alison Griffiths MP, House of Commons, London, SW1A 0AA.