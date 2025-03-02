Political opinion: Arun Greens urge residents to help us protect our precious environment

Green Councillors at Arun District Council are voicing concerns about the Govern ments “Planning Reform Working Paper.” Councillor Paul Ayling says: “The Paper as sumes that environmental protections must be weakened as they slow down the Plan ning process. In Arun we have already seen the destruction of our countryside and envi ronment as a result of misleading Housing Supply figures, which are used to overrule neighbourhood and local plans.

“To weaken further the few Environmental and Biodiversity protections that are currently in place will be catastrophic for Nature and residents alike.”

Paul feels that this is make or break time or our beautiful district, and urges everyone to write to Steve Reed, Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs: [email protected] and Angela Raynor,, Secretary of State or Housing, Communities and Local Government: gov.uk/ guidance/contact-the-ministry-of-housing-communitiesand-local-government