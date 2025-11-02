Political opinion: Beccy Cooper MP - Liver Health Matters

Dr Beccy Cooper MP speaking at the Westminster Hall debate.

At a recent Westminster Hall debate on obesity and liver health, I highlighted what is fast becoming a generational health challenge.

Some 18,000 people die each year from liver disease, with deaths having increased by an astonishing 400% in the past two decades. And within three years it is set to overtake heart disease as the leading cause of premature death in the UK.

Most of us don’t give our livers much thought. We might think about how much alcohol we drink, but we rarely think about how our everyday diet and lifestyle affect this vital organ. Yet a condition called fatty liver disease is quietly becoming a major health emergency with one in five people affected – and rising.

This disease – now known medically as Metabolic dysfunction–associated steatotic liver disease (or MASLD) – is closely linked to obesity and inactivity.

There is some good news: losing just 10% of body weight can halt or even reverse the progression of fatty liver disease. But this isn’t about blaming individuals or telling people to “try harder”. The truth is that too many people are living in an environment that makes healthy choices difficult.

In Britain today, two-thirds of adults are overweight or obese, and one in three children leave primary school above a healthy weight. Healthier food costs more than twice as much per calorie as unhealthy food, and for many lower-income families, eating well simply isn’t affordable. It’s no wonder that conditions like fatty liver disease hit the hardest in our poorer communities.

Fatty liver disease is often symptomless until it reaches a dangerous stage, meaning people are too often diagnosed too late for effective treatment. Here in West Sussex and across England, four in five areas still don’t have proper detection and treatment pathways. That must change.

There are promising developments, though. I recently met the team behind HepatoSIGHT, an exciting local innovation using NHS data to identify people at risk of liver disease before symptoms appear. It’s a great example of how technology and the NHS can work together to save lives.

But we also need to tackle the root causes. That means reforming our food system so the healthy choice becomes the easy and affordable one. We need stronger rules on high-fat, high-sugar foods, proper funding for local food partnerships, and a renewed focus on prevention across the NHS.

Liver disease is largely preventable. With leadership, coordination and the right investment, we can protect future generations and relieve pressure on our health service.

It’s time for a National Liver Strategy – one that turns awareness into action and ensures that communities like Worthing can look forward to a healthier, longer life for all.

As always you can contact me at [email protected]