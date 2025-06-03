Political opinion by Alison Griffiths MP: How I’m working to clear up our water

In her weekly column for Sussex World, Bognor Regis and Littlehampton MP Alison Griffiths highlights her work to tackle sewage discharges and to clear up our bathing water.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As an active sea swimmer, I know all too well the devastating impact of sewage discharges – not just on our local environment, but on our tourism economy too. I’m committed to holding Southern Water, the Environment Agency, and the Government to account for the unacceptable pollution damaging our rivers and beaches, and for the ongoing blight of flooding in our area.

In 2024, there were 529 raw sewage discharges in Bognor Regis and Littlehampton. It’s simply not acceptable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I know how frustrated people feel about our water quality. Water bills are rising and, understandably, residents expect to see clear improvements in return. Southern Water must be transparent, accountable, and deliver real change. I’ve made it clear that warm words aren’t enough. Action is what matters.

Alison Griffiths, MP for Bognor Regis and Littlehampton with Cat Fuller Environment Agency Area Director for Solent and South Downs, and Alan Lovell, Chairman of the Environment Agency

Since having the honour of being elected as your MP almost one year ago, I’ve consistently raised the issue of sewage discharges and our water quality. In Parliament, with the Environment Agency, with Southern Water, and in meetings with local organisations and groups. I’ve joined the Environmental Audit Select Committee, which gives me an even greater voice to raise local concerns. At the Select Committee meeting on 19th May, I championed the importance of flood avoidance community taskforces and highlighted the positive impact they can have in areas like ours.

Demonstrating this, last December our local Flood Action Community Taskforce (FACT), led by volunteers Melinda Matthews and David Alexander, convened a meeting to which the Environment Agency (EA) was invited. The EA shared details of the contingency measures they had installed locally since last October, which have helped to reduce flooding throughout Bognor Regis, and its surrounding areas.

Last month, Southern Water announced that it is taking forward a separate programme of work focused on long-term infrastructure improvements. I welcome their £4 million initial investment into Bognor Regis’ wastewater network. This will identify what nature-based and engineering solutions they can roll out in our area to slow the flow of surface water into sewers. The scheme will focus on investigations and solutions aimed at cutting spills from the Bognor Main storm overflow pipe, located close to the Aldingbourne Rife.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Let me be clear: this is only the start. Scrutiny must continue. I’ll keep pressing Southern Water, the Environment Agency and all relevant parties to deliver on their promises across the whole of Bognor Regis, Littlehampton, and our villages. Our communities deserve clean water, protected coastlines, and properly maintained drainage systems. I’ll continue doing everything I can to ensure that happens.

Did you know I have a Community eNewsletter? Keep up to date with how I'm working hard for you all year round, and sign up at alisongriffiths.org.uk.

If you have an issue you think I can help with, please email me at [email protected] or write to me at Alison Griffiths MP, House of Commons, London, SW1A 0AA.