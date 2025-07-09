Political opinion by Alison Griffiths MP: Labour’s employment plans will harm jobs

In her weekly column for Sussex World, Bognor Regis and Littlehampton MP Alison Griffiths highlights the real risk to local jobs and economic growth from Labour’s employment reforms.

Over the past few months, I’ve spoken with employers across Bognor Regis, Littlehampton, and our villages. From shopkeepers and hairdressers to care providers and hospitality businesses. Many are already grappling with rising costs. Now they’re telling me they’re deeply concerned about Labour’s proposed changes to employment law.

As part of their so-called “New Deal for Working People”, Labour plan to push through sweeping reforms that would significantly restrict flexibility in the workplace, introduce new legal risks for employers, and increase red tape at every turn.

This agenda would make it harder for local businesses to hire, adapt, and grow – putting jobs at risk in the very communities we want to support.

Alison Griffiths has visited a number of local businesses to hear more about the impact of the Government's plans

I’ve consistently spoken out against these plans in Parliament and have met with a number of employers to hear directly about the challenges they face. Many have told me that these proposals could have a chilling effect on recruitment, particularly for part-time and flexible roles. Far from helping working people, these plans risk leaving more people without work at all.

This Unemployment Plan comes on top of other tax rises on business being imposed by Labour. These include the National Insurance Jobs Tax, which is estimated to increase unemployment by 50,000, and a 140 per cent increase in business rates – both of which are deeply damaging to job creation and high streets across the country.

It’s clear you can’t tax and regulate your way to prosperity. We need to support the businesses that create jobs – not make it harder for them to succeed.

I will continue to speak up for businesses and fight these damaging proposals in Parliament. But I also want to hear directly from you. If you run or work for a local business, please get in touch. Your views could help shape the case I make in Westminster.

