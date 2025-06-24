Political opinion by Alison Griffiths MP: Standing up for our businesses

In her weekly column for Sussex World, Bognor Regis and Littlehampton MP Alison Griffiths reflects on the recent visit by the Business and Trade Select Committee, of which she is Vice-Chair, to Littlehampton, where she championed local businesses and ensured their voices are heard in Westminster.

From bustling independents on Littlehampton’s high street to manufacturing innovators tucked away in our business parks, our local firms have something to say. Last week, Parliament came to listen.

The Business and Trade Select Committee came to our part of West Sussex. It was another example of how I’m using my platform in Parliament to stand up for Bognor Regis and Littlehampton, and ensure our voices are heard.

As Vice-Chair of the Committee, I was proud to welcome colleagues to speak with local businesses as part of our inquiry into small business strategy. We toured Littlehampton’s high street, spoke with business owners, and held a roundtable discussion to gather insights that will feed directly into our inquiry.

This visit forms part of a wider effort by the Committee to understand how small businesses can be better supported. Our inquiry is asking: what do small businesses really need now to succeed?

The Committee is exploring key issues such as access to finance, business rates, digital transformation, and the role of local and national government in supporting enterprise. We want to hear from businesses of all sizes and sectors, and from communities across the UK.

If you run or work for a small business, or simply care about the future of our local economy, I encourage you to share your views. Your input will help shape the Committee’s recommendations to government.

Submit your views here: https://committees.parliament.uk/work/9193/small-business-strategy

Thank you to everyone who took part in the visit. I’ll continue working to ensure that residents and businesses across Bognor Regis, Littlehampton, and our villages are heard.

