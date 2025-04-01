Political opinion by Alison Griffiths MP: Working people and businesses across Bognor Regis and Littlehampton are paying the price for the Government’s economic chaos

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In her weekly column for Sussex World, Bognor Regis and Littlehampton MP, Alison Griffiths, warns of the impact to residents with growth halved, inflation up, and welfare cut.

Just months after the Chancellor’s first budget, I was back in the Commons Chamber listening to the Spring Statement. It was an admission of failure, that leaves people and businesses across Bognor Regis and Littlehampton paying the price.

The Government promised to deliver growth. They inherited the fastest-growing economy in the G7. Yet in a matter of mere months, they’ve brought our economy to a standstill. Growth halved, inflation rising, taxes at record highs, and unemployment on the up.

This is a mess of their own making. Yet, they would have you try and believe that this is anyone’s fault but their own. It is their own choices that have led to this. This Government introduced a jobs tax, and a family business and farms tax. They cut business rates relief and increased employment costs. They have hit business confidence, piled up borrowing, and destroyed growth.

Alison Griffiths, MP for Bognor Regis and Littlehampton

As a result, hardworking people and businesses across Bognor Regis and Littlehampton will bear the burden through higher prices in shops, increased mortgage rates, and fewer job opportunities.

All of this comes even before the disastrous Employment Rights Bill, which the Government pushed through the Commons just weeks ago, comes into effect. A Bill my colleagues and I in Parliament tried hard to change, to try and remove the most burdensome measures.

The latest announcement on welfare reforms proves this Government is not up to the task. Their rushed changes, announced only to allow the Chancellor to fill the huge hole she has left in the public finances, are the worst of all worlds. Millions of disabled people now face the acute stress of months staring into the abyss whilst they wait to find out what support they will be able to claim. I firmly believe that much more is needed to be done to reform our welfare system and get people back into work. However, this must happen in a thought-out, consulted and open way.

I will continue to work for residents and businesses across Bognor Regis and Littlehampton. Businesses need to be treated as engines for growth, not as a cash cow. That is the only way to pay for strong local services such as our schools, roads, and NHS.

Did you know I have a Community eNewsletter? Keep up to date with how I'm working hard for you all year round, and sign up at alisongriffiths.org.uk.

If you have an issue you think I can help with, please email me at [email protected] or write to me at Alison Griffiths MP, House of Commons, London, SW1A 0AA.