Political opinion: Chris Coughlan MP delivers a key local bus service and emergency sewage upgrades in Horley

I am pleased to update you on two important successes in Horley. I have been working to deliver a key local bus service for Horley. The Fastway 100 bus service will finally operate through Westvale Park from 27th September and will serve key local destinations including Gatwick Airport! It should not have taken 2 years for the County Council and the developer consortium to open the roads needed to get this service up and running but I am pleased that pressure from myself, the Town Council and Metrobus have finally got this project over the line.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We are aware that the Hoadley Road / Meath Green Lane junction needs more road safety measures to tackle dangers imposed by the junction where inadequate signage and poor sight lines combine with excessive speed and attempted, illegal left/right turns at the junction. I hope to mitigate some of this danger with increased signage and better sight lines, and I will keep pushing Surrey County Council for these as well as to secure lasting improvements for our area.

Additionally, the completion of emergency mitigation works at the Horley Sewage Treatment Works by Thames Water represents more than just a technical upgrade - it brings reassurance and peace of mind to families who have lived under the anxiety of sewage flooding for far too long.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After months of collaborative work with Thames Water, Ofwat, the Environment Agency and the Flooding Minister, I was able to ensure that new overflow pipes and storage tanks were installed. This infrastructure improvement not only protects homes in Horley but is part of a substantial £37 million investment to safeguard communities along the River Mole catchment. Cllr Steve Wotton and members of River Mole River Watch recently visited these Treatment Works following a period of heavy rain and was pleased to report that the new infrastructure appears to be working smoothly.