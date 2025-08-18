Political opinion: Cllr Duncan Crow - Crawley's young people paying the price of Labour

The previous Conservative Government left office with low unemployment. In stark contrast, it is well-known that every Labour Government there has ever been, has left office with higher unemployment than when they took office. Last week the latest employment statistics were published, which with it being July’s data, meant a year of Labour being in office could be analysed.

Clear trends have emerged that are concerning. Nationally, unemployment has risen for ten months in a row, by 206,000 in total, and the number of people claiming Universal Credit has soared by over a million, to eight million people. There are now almost four million people of working age who are on benefits with no requirement to find work.

While we get the national figures, we don’t tend to get much reporting these days of local unemployment statistics, so I looked them up in the House of Commons Library. Given what’s in there for Crawley, it perhaps comes as no surprise that Crawley’s Labour MP doesn’t proactively share this data.

In Crawley we have 3,700 people claiming unemployment related benefits, which is a 5% increase in the number of people from one year previously. Now higher than the national average of 4.7%, the claimant rate in Crawley was 4.8% for July, up from 4.7% in June. Sadly, unemployment in Crawley keeps ticking upwards and while it is very bad news for those directly affected, it is bad news for our town as a whole and our local economy.

Cllr Duncan Crow - Conservative Group Leader at Crawley Borough Council

According to the House of Commons Library, half of the total increase in Crawley’s rise in unemployment over the last year has come from 18–24-year-olds. We have 590 of 18–24-year-olds in Crawley who are on unemployment benefits, and this is a significant increase of 19% more people than a year ago.

The Government needs to change course. Labour’s economic policies of ever higher taxes, higher borrowing and higher spending will only continue to damage business, hurt the economy and fuel inflation. Ultimately it is people who are paying the price, and Crawley’s young people are paying a heavier price than most.