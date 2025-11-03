Political opinion: Cllr Jacquie Russell - Our commitment to children and young people with SEND

Councillor Jacquie Russell, West Sussex County Council Cabinet Member for Children, Young People and Learning.

An update from Councillor Jacquie Russell, Cabinet Member for Children, Young People and Learning, West Sussex County Council.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The current system that is supposed to help children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) simply doesn’t work. It is not fit for purpose.

That was the message that came across consistently in the recent Panorama documentary, Kellie Bright: Autism, School and Families on the Edge. I was able to give a local authority’s perspective in this powerful and deeply moving programme that I urge everyone to watch on BBC iPlayer. Kellie meets families who, like so many in West Sussex and across the country, are frustrated with a system that seems to put people on opposite sides - even though we’re all trying to do what’s best for children who need additional support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sadly, stories are not isolated. They reflect an unsustainable and ineffective national system which is under immense pressure. In West Sussex, we are experiencing a significant and rapidly increasing demand for SEND services. In 2015, there were approximately 3,400 children with Education, Health and Care Plans (EHCPs) in West Sussex. Today, there are more than 10,000. The complexity of need is also increasing, and the funding we receive from central government is simply not keeping pace.

The £12 million capital budget we’ve received from the government for SEND in West Sussex this year is, frankly, a drop in the ocean compared to what is needed.

Our Dedicated Schools Grant (DSG) deficit – which is when the money allocated to a local authority for education services is exceeded by the actual spending – stands at £123.2m. This is projected to rise to £206m by March 2026 and up to £413m by 2028 if no changes are made. That is not a tenable position.

There is also the matter of why a large area like West Sussex receives just 30% of the amount allocated to some smaller London boroughs. Funding to help children with SEND should be decided based on need and not county borders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite these challenges, our commitment to children and young people with SEND, and to their families and carers, remains unwavering.

I’m pleased the government has acknowledged that the current system simply doesn’t work, but I’m extremely disappointed that it has delayed publication of its long-awaited reforms until next year. However, I appreciate that it is vital they get this right to build a system that includes better and earlier support for children, and for schools to be given the resources, flexibility and training they need to support children inclusively.

Any future national reform must recognise and respond to these aims, placing inclusion, sustainability, and fairness at its heart. It is vital that we restore parental confidence in the system and ensure every child, regardless of postcode, receives the support they need.

In the meantime, we are currently developing our own new five-year SEND and Inclusion Strategy, shaped by the voices of families, professionals, and young people themselves. This strategy will set out a clear vision for how we improve services, strengthen inclusion, and ensure every child can thrive. I look forward to sharing more details on this early next year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We’re working in partnership to strengthen how our schools and services respond to children and young people’s needs, with a growing focus on early identification and timely, effective intervention.

We know that mainstream schools need the right support to meet a wider range of needs with confidence. That’s why we’re investing in inclusive practice and encouraging closer collaboration between special and mainstream schools, so that expertise can be shared, and support can be more joined-up.

At the same time, we recognise that some children require the specialist support only a special school can provide. That is why we are exploring ways to expand provision at schools like Oak Grove College in Worthing, Queen Elizabeth II School in Horsham and St Anthony’s in Chichester, to meet the growing demand.

While we cannot overcome the challenges within the SEND system alone, we will continue to lobby the government for the sustainable, long-term funding that children and families deserve. Because this is not about cutting costs – it is about doing what’s right for every child.