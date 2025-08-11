Political opinion: Cllr Michael Jones: This Labour council’s continued commitment to championing children’s play

It was a particularly satisfying visit, as I can well remember that these two play areas back in 2013 were on a list of over a dozen playgrounds across the Borough that the previous Conservative administration were planning to rip out.

This was only stopped by a strong reaction by Labour councillors and other campaigners against their removal. Not only were they saved, now they have brand new equipment, a joy to see.

This phase saw new playgrounds in Bewbush, Broadfield, Ifield West, West Green, Wakehams Green and Southgate Park. All of these recently revitalised playgrounds help enhance the appearance of the surrounding neighbourhood.

While this is the end of this phase, it is far from the end of the programme. While there are genuine restrictions on what we can do, within those limitations we're still working hard as a council to deliver something very special.

Recent years have seen local government finances tighten and meant we've had to concentrate on priorities like keeping people from becoming homeless. We are revenue poor, but we can channel other capital money and developers' contributions towards our unsupervised play areas. And that is precisely what we are doing.

Since 2014, we have completed 44 schemes across the borough at a cost of £1,928,170, approaching three fifths of all play areas in Crawley, with plans underway to address many of those remaining ones.

The next seven schemes coming forward in 2026 will have a contract value of nearly half a million pounds, including play areas at Northgate, Tilgate and Ifield Green, just underlining this council leadership's commitment to play, and that no part of our Borough will be overlooked.

Let us know if you think your local play area might be a priority, we are listening.

Also, let your councillors know if you think there is anything in your local play area which needs attention. Recently, I arranged for the fence around the play area at Rathlin Road in Broadfield to be restored responding to residents' concern, but don’t complain to Facebook, parents – tell us directly!

1 . Contributed Councillors cut the ribbon to officially open the revamped play area at Bowness Close Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed West Green youngsters have new play equipment to enjoy at Meadowlands Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Areas further from the Town Centre like Halley Close have not been forgotten in the play programme Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed This complete refurbishment of the play area at Plantain Crescent, Broadfield has helped enhance the local neighbourhood. Photo: Submitted