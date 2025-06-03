Political opinion from a LibDem perspective: beware of politicians bearing gifts!

In my combined total of over 50 years as a County and District Councillor I’ve learned one or two facts of political life.

I’ve learned that whatever you want to achieve for those who elected you, it’s always slower, more expensive, and more difficult than you hoped. I’ve learned that it’s very easy to promise things that will attract votes, but the more eye-catching (and vote-catching) your promises, the less likely they are to be delivered. And most importantly I’ve learned that with each passing year there are fewer and fewer easy wins on finance. Big promises can generally only be financed by big tax increases or by big service cuts- and virtually all the services now offered by local authorities are legal obligations.

It has been estimated that the recent Reform goody bag of financial give-aways will cost between £56-87 bn every year (the wide range reflects their lack of detail). And how is this to be paid for? Apparently, largely by winding back the clock, cancelling environmental programmes and removing DEI (Diversity Equality and Inclusion) initiatives that help ensure fair treatment and equal rights for all. Electric vehicles that are doing so much already to improve urban air quality are under threat. Diagnosis of SEND (Special Educational Needs and Disabilities) is deemed to be excessive. Renewable energy appears to be another target. Yes, our energy costs are among the highest in the world, but that has much to do with a crazy pricing system that links all energy costs to expensive gas, an inadequate transmission system that can result in renewable energy going unused, and our island status making cross border energy transmission more difficult and expensive. Migrants without whom so many services would fall apart are inevitably a major target- patriotic British women apparently should have more babies. I worry about so much else that brings pleasure and quality to life.

These are the same people who sold us Brexit on promises of reducing net migration which in the year before Brexit was 311,000 and last year reached 728,000 ( of which, incidentally, just 5% came via the illegal and highly dangerous rubber boats). These are the people who promised a bonfire of red tape apparently oblivious to the inevitable increase in paperwork once we were not EU members. These are the people who want freedom from EU standards but appear happy to kowtow to Donald Trump, especially on food standards and creeping NHS privatisation.

Politicians bearing gifts!

The early focus appears to be on removing Ukrainian flags from council buildings, challenging council officers’ pension schemes, and issuing unnecessarily threatening letters to the staff on whom they will be relying. The ‘DOGE’ cost cutting initiative in the USA is widely considered to be failing. We now wait with interest to see whether our own mini Trump does any better than his hero.

Cllr Kathryn Field