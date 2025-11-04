Political opinion: Jess Brown-Fuller MP - Listening to our next generation

Jess Brown-Fuller at Jam Café on Southgate, Chichester

During the half-term break last week, I invited young people in Chichester and the surrounding area to join me for a ‘youth surgery’, run in the same way as my regular public advice surgeries but only for them.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jam Café felt like the perfect venue to host such an event, as it’s become a key staple for our young people on the Chichester high street. Located at Southgate, the ground floor offers coffee and community to the general public (and a beautiful apple strudel cooked by a budding pastry chef in their kitchen!) and a learning centre above, which provides an environment for young people to flourish through their education programmes and support sessions.

I was worried on the day; the weather was miserable, it was raining heavily and I thought I’d end up sitting on my own for 90 minutes. I needn’t have worried and I am so grateful to the parents who facilitated getting their young people to Jam Café to talk to me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I had the pleasure of talking to constituents ranging from ages 8 to 21, who came to me with a range of issues, including some issues I was not expecting!

I was delighted that some young people wanted some advice on how to engage actively and locally with politics and our democracy, including pursuing a career in politics. My journey into politics was not a typical route, so I’m a good example that there’s no one path into politics! My advice was to volunteer locally and start making a difference close to home, which was where I realised my passion for helping people.

Our young people are keen environmentalists and I was heartened that they were aware of my campaign to protect our harbour and rivers from sewage pollution and chemicals, felt deeply by young people who enjoy water sports regularly.

Other topics included access to specialist healthcare, safe walking routes to school, social media harms, gambling, home education, wildlife corridors and tree planting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I will run another youth surgery in the New Year alongside my regular surgeries, as the views of everybody in our community are valued and should be heard and I’m grateful to Jam Café for allowing me to take over a corner of their café!