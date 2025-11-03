Political opinion: Kieran Mullan MP - Prioritising community safety and tackling shoplifting

Kieran with Sussex Police officers on Western Road, Bexhill

Shoplifting is a blight on our high streets. Over the past year, it has been on the increase so tackling it is one of my main priorities.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shoplifting is a blight on our high streets. Over the past year, it has been on the increase so tackling it is one of my main priorities.

Next week, I’ll be chairing a meeting for Bexhill high street businesses and employees to discuss how to address shoplifting. This follows months of work with business owners, Sussex Police, local councillors, the Bexhill Chamber of Commerce and the Trades Council. We’re united in supporting our high street businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our high streets are made up mainly of small businesses, which are vital to our local economy and provide jobs. Shoplifting threatens their income and survival, especially as they compete with large online retailers that don’t face the same challenges. Our high streets are also the heart of our communities, so it’s vital we protect them.

The increase in shoplifting is not a problem which is unique to Bexhill. National data on shoplifting has shown a marked increase in this criminal activity across the country. The Association for Convenience Stores Crime Report for 2025 stated that over the past year, the UK’s local shops have recorded an estimated 6.2 million incidents of shop theft, compared to 5.6 million in the previous year.

Local shop owners regularly report individuals threatening staff, using distraction techniques, or simply walking out with goods. This behaviour is unacceptable. Shopkeepers often see the same offenders repeatedly—some habitual, others part of organised groups. When crimes go unpunished, it sends a dangerous message, especially to young people.

At November’s meeting, we’ll hear from businesses and explore practical solutions. A key focus will be improving use of the DISC crime reporting and shop communication system. We’ll also hear from Sussex Police about how they are tackling concerns with new police officers specifically for Bexhill who are now conducting daily high-visibility patrols and engaging with local business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At a recent meeting with Sussex Police’s Business Crime Unit, I heard that whilst the DISC system has had good uptake by businesses in Bexhill, the quality of evidence submitted through the system often falls short of what police need to pursue investigations. Improving this will be a priority. Getting convictions for shoplifting relies on incidents being reported and evidence such as CCTV and photos passed onto the police. Both Eastbourne and Hastings where DISC take up has also been good, are seeing much higher prosecution and conviction rates than Bexhill as police get what they need.

Whilst police can secure convictions, they cannot control sentencing which is down to the Courts. I am very concerned that Labour’s plans to cut short sentences will not help force repeat offenders to change their ways and seek help for problems like addiction.

However, I was pleased by the recent announcement by Katy Bourne, the Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner, that for first time in the UK, persistent shoplifters will be electronically tagged after Sussex Police successfully secured two Criminal Behaviour Orders (CBOs) following shop theft convictions. This is part of a pioneering pilot scheme in East Sussex which aims to reduce reoffending and aid rehabilitation through real-time monitoring and tailored support.

To register for the Retail Crime Meeting follow this link https://www.drkieranmullan.org.uk/bexhill-retail-crime-meeting