Political opinion: Kieran Mullan MP - Remembering Victory Over Japan Day

This year, on August 15 we Remembered the 80th Anniversary of VJ Day, marking the end of the Second World War in 1945, when Japan surrendered, and the conflict finally came to an end. For Britain and the Commonwealth, this was the day peace returned after six long years of global war. It brought relief and celebration, but also reflection - for many, the war left deep scars and lasting loss.

Though VE Day marked the end of the Allies struggle against Nazi Germany, and brought peace to mainland Europe, fighting was still being waged in the Asia-Pacific theatre as Japan’s military and leadership refused to surrender.

Through the 19th and 20th centuries, Japan had expanded rapidly, and by the time of WWII, aimed to create a wider empire under Japanese control. As the Japanese mainland lacked many natural resources such as oil, rubber and metal ore, territory seized in the pacific was crucial for the country’s continued expansion.

The size of the area that this conflict was fought over is difficult to imagine, as war was waged across the China-Burma-India Front; South-East Asia in modern day Malaysia, Philippines and Singapore; as well as the Central Pacific and South-West Pacific. The areas fought were also far more diverse than that of Europe, with fighting taking place across vast oceans, in monsoon drenched jungles, on snow-covered hills, and in scorching tropical heat on remote islands.

Kieran Attending Bexhill Memorial

By 1945 across Asia and the Pacific there were 365,000 British and 1.5 million Commonwealth troops deployed, including the largest volunteer army in history, the pre-partition Indian army of 2.5 million soldiers. The men and women who fought came from all corners of the world, from Ghana to Bangladesh and from Fiji to Zambia. The British and the Commonwealth’s principal fighting force in the region - the Fourteenth Army – was one of the most diverse army's in history, where it is estimated at least 40 languages were spoken.

Residents of Bexhill-on-Sea gathered on Friday at the town’s war memorial to mark the anniversary of Victory over Japan Day, honouring those who served and sacrificed during the final chapter of the Second World War.

The service, organised by the Bexhill branch of the Royal British Legion, began with a procession led by standard bearers, followed by veterans, local dignitaries, and members of community groups. A respectful hush fell over the crowd as a bugler sounded the Last Post, followed by a two-minute silence in remembrance of those who never returned home, who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Wreaths were laid at the memorial by Members of the town council including the Mayor of Bexhill, Councillor Paul Wilson, along with representatives from the Royal British Legion, the Armed Forces, and local cadets.

I was particularly honoured to be asked to lay a wreath at the memorial among others in the community to commemorate those of the forgotten army whose war still raged on for over 3 months despite peace in Europe being achieved.

I spoke with Councillor Ian Hollidge on VJ Day, who told me his father Sydney fought across India and Burma with Fourteenth Army. Having joined up in 1940 he was one of the brave men who was part of the Burma campaign. After the war he was part of the effort to help repatriate prisoners of war from Japan and help them adjust to civilian life. Cllr Hollidge told me his father never spoke about the war and what he experienced. I know there are many local families who have stories like this and who understand deeply and profoundly the sacrifices made by their own loves one.

Eighty years on, Bexhill-on-Sea continues to remember not only the end of the war, but also the enduring resilience of those who lived through it.