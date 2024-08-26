Political opinion: Mims Davies MP urges all to sign petition demanding Government u-turn on Winter Fuel Payment

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This item has been submitted by Mims Davies MP

Mims Davies MP for East Grinstead, Uckfield and our villages is urging residents to sign a petition demanding the Government U-turns on its end Winter Fuel Payments for nearly 10 million pensioners.

New Chancellor Rachel Reeves said no longer will all pensioners get Winter Fuel Payments only those in receipt of pension credit or means tested benefit will be eligible going forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A petition started by Age UK has seen more than 400,000 people sign but Mims hopes those numbers can be increased in a bid to force the government to listen.

Mims Davies MP.

Mims Davies MP said: “I have been clear from the start about my opposition to this cruel policy and I will continue to speak out against it.

"Pensioners of East Grinstead, Uckfield and our villages and beyond deserve better than this and with cynicism in politics running at a record high this decision by Labour, one of the first it made when it came to power, whilst at no stage mentioning it during the general election, only adds into that cynicism.

"Labour needs to reverse this decision now and restore the winter fuel allowance to all pensioners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I've added my name to the petition and I hope others will too so we can send a clear message to the new Government that targeting our pensioners is not something we will stand for.

"More than 50 organisations have also written to the Chancellor about this decision. The groups, which make up the End Fuel Poverty Coalition, said it will result in pensioners not on means-tested benefits seeing a 15% increase in their energy bills this winter.

"For many people their only source of income is the state pension and now they will not get this much needed extra help. This is money that helped ensure they could heat their homes in the winter. It is a disastrous decision by Rachel Reeves and one people will not forgive or forget.

"I've been in touch with many of the organisations that are fighting this and will continue to offer my full support to them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm also urging other MPs to follow suit – we all have many constituents that will be affected by this and must do everything we can to stop it happening."

To sign the petition, please follow the below link: