Political opinion: Paul Marshall builds momentum in Sussex Mayoral Campaign

Experienced Leader Sets Out Vision for Safer, Stronger and More Sustainable Sussex

Paul Marshall, Leader of West Sussex County Council, has today stepped up his campaign to seek the Conservative Party nomination to become the first directly elected Mayor of Sussex, unveiling a bold vision focused on economic growth, public protection, health improvement and strategic planning.

“Sussex needs results-driven leadership that understands how to deliver,” said Cllr Marshall. “This campaign is not about rhetoric—it’s about a proven record, practical solutions, and a clear plan for our county’s future.”

Paul Marshall has led West Sussex through times of economic pressure while protecting services, managing a £2 billion revenue budget and overseeing an £800 million capital programme. Under his leadership, the council has remained financially resilient, invested in communities, and prioritised infrastructure, business support and climate action.

Cllr Paul Marshall

Now, he’s pledging to do the same for all of Sussex. His vision includes four key priorities:

Strategic Planning – A joined-up approach to housing, transport, infrastructure and services, respecting Sussex’s unique character while meeting future needs.

Economic Growth – Backing business, attracting investment and creating high-quality jobs across the region. Paul will prioritise skills development and apprenticeships, and create opportunities that support the working-age population and young families to build their futures in Sussex.

Health Improvement – Focusing on prevention, reducing health inequalities and improving access to care. This includes championing support for our older population, helping people live independently for longer and lead the life they choose.

Public Protection – Strengthening local resilience, supporting community safety, and ensuring our fire, rescue, and emergency services are equipped to protect lives, property, and communities across Sussex.

My focus as Mayor will be on bringing together police, fire, health services, and local councils—ensuring they are properly coordinated to reduce harm, prevent crime, and keep Sussex safe.”

As significant changes take shape across local government—driven by financial pressures and calls for greater integration—Paul Marshall believes experience will be essential.

“We are entering a period of major transformation. National financial challenges and the reorganisation of local services mean that the next Mayor must understand the system inside out. I have led through these complexities before, and I’m ready to guide Sussex through them with stability, strategy, and delivery.”

“This is about balance—delivering homes with the right infrastructure, creating career opportunities, and ensuring Sussex works for all generations,” he said.

Paul Marshall’s campaign continues to gain momentum across Sussex as he seeks the Conservative nomination for Mayor. With a strong platform of leadership, experience and action, he is offering voters a clear choice: proven delivery over promises, and partnership over politics.