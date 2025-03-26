Political opinion: Rosie Moon announced as Conservative candidate for Langney by-election

Local campaigner Rosie Moon has today announced her candidacy for the Langney by-election for Eastbourne Borough Council, which has been triggered by the resignation of Liberal Democrat councillor Anita Mayes. Rosie is standing to give Langney a stronger voice and ensure residents’ concerns are heard at the Council.

Born and raised in Eastbourne, Rosie attended Ratton School and East Sussex College, where she studied public services before qualifying as a bookkeeper. She has deep roots in the town and is determined to stand up for residents who feel let down by years of Liberal Democrat mismanagement.

“For too long, Langney has been neglected by our Council,” Rosie said. “From the decline of our local facilities to skyrocketing parking charges and cuts to essential services, residents are paying more but getting less.”

The Liberal Democrat-run Council has faced growing criticism for its handling of key public assets, including the attempted closure of the Sovereign Centre’s pools and public toilets, the neglect of Motcombe Pool, the Bandstand, and the Redoubt, as well as dramatic increases in parking costs and reductions in grass-cutting services.

“I want future generations to enjoy the Eastbourne I grew up in,” Rosie added. “I know how much Langney means to the people who live here, because I feel the same way. I want to see our town thriving, not falling into disrepair. If elected, I’ll work tirelessly to make sure Langney gets the attention and investment it needs.”

The Langney by-election for Eastbourne Borough Council will take place on May 1st.