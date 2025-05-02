Political opinion with Alison Bennett MP: Honouring the past, shaping the future: VE Day in Mid Sussex

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

In her weekly column, Liberal Democrat Member of Parliament for Mid Sussex, Alison Bennett, reflects on the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Thursday 8th May, we remember Victory in Europe (VE) Day, marking 80 years since the end of the Second World War in Europe. In 1945, this day was met with joyous celebrations and relief at the return of peace to Europe after six years of fighting and terrible losses, across the continent and beyond.

Following the unconditional surrender of the Nazis, the 8th of May was declared a public holiday, VE day. Similarly to towns and cities across Britain and its allied countries, the feeling of elation and relief was reported to have been palpable across Mid Sussex. Various events were celebrated across our towns and villages to celebrate the end of war and the hopeful beginning of a new era defined by peace. There were thanksgiving services held in towns including Haywards Heath, various ‘bring your own cup and plate’ tea parties, as well as bonfires in the evening throughout Mid Sussex. Of course, these feelings of elation were accompanied by profound sadness and grief at the losses incurred over the previous six years, sacrifices which must never be forgotten or taken for granted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coming from an Army family, I have a profound appreciation and admiration for the sacrifice made by our servicemen and women, as well as their families. We must remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice, but it is equally important to support those who did return. We are forever indebted to them for their bravery and sense of duty and must never forget their invaluable contributions.

Alison Bennett MP attended the Burgess Hill D-Day 80th Anniversary commemorations with Burgess Hill Town Councillors in 2024.

I am proud to see that Mid Sussex is marking this historic day with a variety of events- much like in 1945. These range from a reflective service at the Burgess Hill War Memorial, to street parties, parades, and picnics, as well as the Lighting of the Beacon in both Victoria Park in Haywards Heath and St John’s Park in Burgess Hill. I encourage you to get involved in the exciting activities and important commemorative events, or to at least reflect on the sacrifice made by those who lost their lives fighting to protect our country and bring about peace.

May the 80th anniversary of VE day be a reminder of how crucial peace, cooperation, and democracy are today. Given current world events, it is more important than ever that we hold these ideals close, to continue building a future worthy of the sacrifice of those who lost their lives to protect it.