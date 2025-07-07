Political opinion with Alison Bennett MP: One year on: an honour to serve Mid Sussex

Just over a year ago, I was honoured by the trust the people of Mid Sussex placed in me.

I promised to do my very best for the people of our community and that commitment has shaped everything my team and I have done since. Over the past year, we’ve completed over 7,000 pieces of casework, including more than 1,000 personal cases relating to housing, special needs, and other complex issues.

A major focus this year has been on social care and the NHS. I’ve met many inspiring individuals, spending time with unpaid carers, visiting local care homes, and getting to understand more about the work of small domiciliary care businesses. I’ve worked with local charities like Carers Support in West Sussex, as well as national organisations like Carers UK and the Carers Trust. We must fix the broken care system if we’re serious about saving the NHS.

I’ve also focused on the cost-of-living crisis. I opposed cuts to Winter Fuel Payments and continue to raise concerns about support for pensioners and disabled people. The recent Welfare Bill presented a great risk to the disabled, and I will keep fighting for dignity and proper support for those who need it most, including children and adults with special needs.

Meeting people from all walks of life through my work as Member of Parliament has been one of the most rewarding parts of my first year in the role.

Education is so important. When non-academised sixth form colleges like BHASVIC and Varndean were excluded from government pay settlements for sixth form colleges, I raised the issue in Prime Minister’s Questions. Following this, negotiations were renewed, and the strike was ended.

This spring, I also took up the issue of the Adoption and Special Guardianship Support Fund (ASGSF). From my meetings and conversations with Mid Sussex service providers, I have come to understand the vital importance that this fund provides to children who have been adopted or are subject to special guardianship orders. Too often these children have faced unimaginable trauma, and the therapy and support that the ASGSF makes possible helps children heal and prevent adoption breakdown. While the government extended the fund, they cut support per child by 40%. I’ve secured a Backbench Business Debate in Parliament to put this topic back on the agenda in Parliament and will continue to fight for proper funding for these vulnerable children.

However, the best part about being MP for Mid Sussex is the opportunities it provides for me to meet people from all walks of life. From nursery-aged children, to politically engaged sixth formers and elderly residents at local nursing homes, each person I meet teaches me something different and opens my eyes to new ideas and perspectives. The lived experiences of Mid Sussex residents are at the centre of my work both locally and in Parliament, and it has been an honour to represent you all in this last year. I will never take my position for granted and will continue to work hard for you all.