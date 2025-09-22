Political opinion with Alison Griffiths MP: Flags show proud patriotism in our area

In her weekly column for Sussex World, Alison Griffiths – MP for Bognor Regis and Littlehampton – outlines her pride in the country.

You will not have failed to notice the St George or Union flags that adorn the buildings and lampposts across Bognor Regis, Littlehampton and the surrounding villages.

They can be seen in most parts of the patch, including on some of the main routes in and out of the town centres, and elsewhere on other streets in the area.

Such sights are heart-warming and instil pride. There is absolutely nothing wrong with showing your support for England or the United Kingdom by displaying our country’s flags.

What I cannot endorse is the vandalism we have seen in some areas, where red paint has been used to create a St George Cross symbol on a white background, as ultimately it is local taxpayers who end up paying the price to remove the paint.

Regardless of how proud anyone is of their country there is no excuse to vandalise public property.

There are those in our country that feel we should be ashamed of our past and are embarrassed at seeing our national flag displayed.

When I hear such views, I feel saddened as other countries around the world have no qualms about proudly displaying their national flag at every given opportunity. Neither should we.

Everyone should feel free to demonstrate their patriotism. There is so much to love and be proud of when it comes to our great nations.

We are one of the world’s oldest democracies and there is a good reason why England is known as ‘the mother of parliaments.’

Our values are those of tolerance and fair play. We have a historical record that has seen us assist other countries around the world when under attack or if its people need sanctuary. This has been true of the two world wars, the ongoing battle to support Ukraine against Russia’s invasion, and other global conflicts.

Britain played a vital role in abolishing the barbaric slave trade thanks to the work of politician William Wilberforce. His relentless campaigning saw the end of the slave trade which was then enforced by our Royal Navy.

We also have a Royal Family that is second to none. Their vital role in global diplomacy was on clear display last week when US President Donald Trump came to these shores for an unprecedented second state visit.

These are just a small handful of the reasons why I am proud of our country and will support people’s right to show their own pride in the country they live in.

And whilst a tiny minority in our society have hijacked the St George Cross or Union flags for their own sinister purposes, it should not stop the majority of us from feeling we cannot display our flags with respect and for the right reasons.

There is much to be proud of in Great Britain - do not let anyone tell you otherwise.

Email me at: [email protected] or write to: Alison Griffiths MP, House of Commons, London, SW1A 0AA if you need to contact me about any matters. You can also find me on Facebook and Instagram as Alison Griffiths MP.