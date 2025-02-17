Political opinion with Alison Griffiths MP: How Age UK is supporting older people in our community

In her weekly column, Bognor Regis and Littlehampton MP, Alison Griffiths, spotlights her visit to Age UK’s Laburnum Centre and highlights their work to help every older person in our community.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Age UK do so much, and I was delighted to visit their Laburnum Centre in Bognor Regis, to learn about their inspirational work to support our community.

Nationally, Age UK provides a range of assistance, from welfare entitlement, to help with the cost of living, and support for carers. They have an active programme taking place locally too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their Laburnum Centre in Bognor Regis has a wonderful atmosphere. It buzzes with warmth and energy from the moment you enter. As well as a café which is open to all, the team hold regular friendly meet-ups and fun sessions. These help greatly with social connections, as well as physical and mental wellbeing. Their gym is run by John Donoghue (pictured). It has a huge range of modern machines designed for all ages, with personal support to help users get the most from it. The machines are wheelchair accessible and gym entry is at an incredibly affordable price.

Alison Griffiths, MP for Bognor Regis and Littlehampton, with John Donoghue, Fitness & Wellbeing Manager at Age UK's Laburnum Centre, Bognor Regis.

Not only that, but from the centre, the team offers home help with cleaning, gardening, and digital assistance, as well as emergency shopping and support for those who have fallen. Their work is inspirational.

Protecting older people is one of my key priorities. 23,000 people locally have lost their winter fuel allowances as a result of the Labour Government’s recent, shameful decision. That is 90% of former claimants in our area. I am continuing to speak out, and doing all I can, to ensure pensioners get the support they need and deserve.

If you believe you could benefit from support from Age UK, please do pay them a visit. Either go online to ageuk.org.uk, call the Laburnum Centre on 01243 827 185, or visit them directly on Lyon Street, Bognor Regis. It was wonderful to meet with Jo Clarke, the Deputy CEO, and her inspirational team. They are looking forward to hearing from you, your friends, neighbours or family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Did you know I have a Community eNewsletter? Keep up to date with how I'm working hard for you all year round, and sign up at alisongriffiths.org.uk.

If you have an issue you think I can help with, please email me at [email protected] or write to me at Alison Griffiths MP, House of Commons, London, SW1A 0AA.