Political opinion with Alison Griffiths MP: Improving the quality of our bathing water

In her weekly column for Sussex World, Alison Griffiths – MP for Bognor Regis and Littlehampton – writes about working with Southern Water to stop sea pollution.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We are blessed in this part of the south with some glorious coastline and no more so than the coastal strip that runs between Aldwick in the west to Rustington in the east.

This beautiful stretch of coast of course encompasses Bognor Regis, Felpham, Middleton, Elmer, Clympingand Littlehampton that are all coastal gems.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our beaches attract hundreds of thousands of visitors annually, so it is vital that the quality of our seawater is up to scratch.

Alison takes to the sea in Littlehampton.

This is not only a health and environmental issue, but a local business matter too, as many of our business rely on tourism to thrive.

This is why I am working hard to ensure Southern Water reduces sewage discharges, so it is even safer to swim and enjoy water sports in our seas.

I also have a deeply personal interest in ensuring that we get this right as I am dedicated active sea swimmer– not so much ‘skin in the game,’ but ‘feet in the water’!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last week, the Environment Agency published their latest report containing ratings for water companies across the country. It concludes that Southern Water “requires improvement.”

Their report counts 269 pollution incidents in 2024, with fifteen of these incidents classed as serious. The Environment Agency is clear; they say Southern Water needs to “get a grip” of the situation. I agree.

From my regular meetings with Southern Water, though, it is clear to me that they do understand the public urgency for this, along with the scale of the challenge. They do have plans in place. There is no overnight quick-fix solution, but things are improving.

Southern Water has invested £1.5billion into their Clean Rivers and Seas Plan to cut storm overflow releases. To be clear, this was not funded by customer bills, but instead by raising investment on the financial markets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since 2023, they have cut overall pollution incidents by 30% and internal sewer flooding incidents are down 40%.

There is clearly much more to do, and I will continue to pressure the Chief Executive of Southern Water to ensure that that it is done.

Last week I met with the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Water (of which I am a member) to hear Sir Jon Cunliffe set out his recommendations to improve the water industry.

Sir John’s report outlined eighty-eight recommendations, including no more operator self-monitoring (a bit like marking your own homework), more regulatory oversight of private water companies and greater long-term regional planning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

My message is clear; government ministers need to crack on with this to make our water industry fit for the 21st century.

You have my commitment as a regular sea swimmer and as an MP of our coastal constituency that I will do everything within my power to improve the quality of bathing water for us all.

You can contact me via email me at: [email protected] or write to: Alison Griffiths MP, House of Commons, London, SW1A 0AA. Find me on Facebook and Instagram as Alison Griffiths MP.