Political opinion with Alison Griffiths MP: Join my campaign to Save the Local
Pubs are the heart of communities across Bognor Regis, Littlehampton, and in our villages. They offer a space to meet family and friends, and enable us all to support local businesses.
However, many are facing a crisis: a rise in business rates, higher taxes, and stricter regulations are putting their very existence at risk. The Labour Government’s decision to hike taxes from 1st April has already made life difficult for pubs.
By reducing business rates relief from 75% to 40%, pubs face an average increase in their bill of £5,500. On top of this, Labour’s new employment legislation and Jobs Tax will increase the cost and complexity of hiring staff, adding on average £7,200 to a pub’s wage bill. Combined, this could put jobs at risk and force many local pubs to shut their doors.
With the right support, we can protect jobs, support our local economy in Bognor Regis and Littlehampton, and preserve our pubs. In fact, the previous Conservative government slashed business rates by 75%, easing the financial burden on pubs.
That’s why I’m campaigning to Save the Local. You can too. Join the campaign and sign the petition at savethelocal.com.
Please also let me know your favourite local pub by contacting me on the details below. I’ll pop in and see how I can ensure they get the support they need.
