Political opinion with Alison Griffiths MP: My pride in the best part of the UK

In her weekly column for Sussex World, Alison Griffiths – MP for Bognor Regis and Littlehampton – writes about the pride she has in the area she represents in Parliament.

A trip to the seaside is a quintessentially British pastime and we are lucky to have two historical seaside towns in the area that deliver the ultimate experience by the bucketload (and in spades as well!).

Bognor Regis and Littlehampton are prime providers of this kind of pastime, along with some significant history too.

The beautiful Georgian and Regency architecture in Bognor Regis, including the elegant Grade 1 listed Dome House that was built by Sir Richard Hotham, is magnificent.

Alison at the recent Littlehampton Waterfront Festival.

Our historic Grade 2 listed bandstand has been beautifully restored, and Bognor Regis still has its own pier despite it facing many challenges over the last 160 years.

Literary and artistic greats such as William Blake and James Joyce are associated with the town.

Composer Eric Coates lived in Bognor Regis - he wrote two of this country’s most well-known pieces of music: ‘By the Sleepy Lagoon’, which is still used today as the theme to the BBC’s Desert Island Discs – and ‘The Dam Busters March’, the theme to the 1955 British war film.

And of course, Bognor Regis is also home to Butlins – one of the leading names in family seaside entertainment and fun.

Great independent hospitality businesses such as Pinks Parlour in Waterloo Square that makes award-winning gelato and The Dog & Duck in The Steyne that dispenses all kinds of craft beer and cask-ale, ensure visitors never remain unrefreshed.

Littlehampton too enjoys its own literary connections with James Bond 007 creator Ian Fleming living in the town during World War Two and the film ‘Wicked Little Letters’ being based on the Littlehampton libels of 1920s.

Harbour Park continues to delight thousands of visitors every year with its amusements and rides.

Other Littlehampton pleasures include the Look & See Visitor Centre with its viewing tower that takes in miles of glorious coastline and the Lifeboat Station where you can learn more about the work of the RNLI.

Fred’s Fish and Chips in Pier Road remains a local favourite, whilst FioRDiLATTE in the High Street caters for gelato and sourdough pizza fans and the Wimpy in Surrey Street offers a traditional burger experience.

Mewsbrook Park not only offers a boating lake, a picnic area, children’s play facilities and a great café, but also has a fabulous miniature railway linking to Mini Golf in nearby Norfolk Gardens.

There is much to celebrate with more to come. The £19.4 million investment from the last Conservative government’s Levelling-Up Fund benefits the area with enhanced facilities on Littlehampton Seafront and a revamped Alexandra Theatre in Bognor Regis, which will sit next door to the new Premier Inn which is currently being built.

We are lucky enough to have two seaside gems on the Sussex coast.

I am hugely proud to represent both towns in Parliament.