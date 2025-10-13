Political opinion with Alison Griffiths MP: Our plan for putting Britain back on track

Alison Griffiths – MP for Bognor Regis and Littlehampton – writes about the new plans announced by the Conservatives.

I am proud to be a Conservative and the announcements made at our party conference last week show that we have a fully costed and detailed set of policies that will once again see Britain booming.

Andrew Griffith, Shadow Business Secretary and my neighbouring MP in Arundel and South Downs, was explicit in how a future Conservative government would support businesses across Bognor Regis, Littlehampton and our surrounding villages.

Repealing the awful Employment Rights Bill which makes hiring people more costly and complicated; reforming IR35 for the self-employed; scrapping the Family Business Tax; abolishing business rates for retail, hospitality, and leisure, and introducing 100% relief for those sectors, is exactly the economic boost our country needs. Scrapping the despised family farms tax will help ensure Britain’s food security.

Making it easier and cheaper for businesses to be set-up, operate, and create jobs is imperative to economic growth. This is vital if we want to afford world-class public services. We have also committed to doubling the number of apprenticeships as we recognise that higher education is not necessarily for everyone.

Kemi Badenoch’s pledge to scrap stamp duty on buying a property, along with our commitment to give young people a “first-job bonus” - a £5,000 national insurance rebate to put towards buying a home when starting their first full-time position - should leave younger voters in no doubt that the Conservatives fully understand the challenges when starting out in adulthood.

Shadow Chancellor Sir Mel Stride made it clear how he would find £47billion in savings to fund these pledges, whilst Kemi also outlined how we would balance the books by introducing our ‘golden rule,’ where for every £1 made in savings, half will go on reducing the deficit.

Away from the economy, we also committed to end the use of asylum hotels; deport all new illegal arrivals and foreign criminals within a week; and stop legal aid for immigration cases. Following a detailed report from Lord Wolfson, we also committed to withdraw from the European Convention on Human Rights, to enable full parliamentary sovereignty and policy control on immigration, veterans’ prosecutions and national infrastructure projects. This robust set of measures will properly tackle the illegal migration problem that Labour has made worse and failed to get a grip on.

Safer streets in our area is a priority for us all and rightly so. A Conservative government will deliver 10,000 extra police officers, hotspot policing in problem areas and a zero-tolerance approach to anti-social behaviour. Additionally, we will ensure officers stop policing free speech.

Unlike other political parties, we have a fully-costed plan which offers solutions to the current challenges facing our country, rather than offering voters a quick-fix slogan with nothing to back it up.

Our proposals will not harm the economy but instead put it on a serious path to growth. I hope you will support them.

Email me at: [email protected] or write to: Alison Griffiths MP, House of Commons, London, SW1A 0AA if you need to contact me about any matters. You can also find me on Facebook and Instagram as Alison Griffiths MP.