Political opinion with Alison Griffiths MP: Protecting our communities from flooding

In her weekly column for Sussex World, Alison Griffiths – MP for Bognor Regis and Littlehampton – writes about Flood Action Week.

If you have ever experienced excessive flooding in your neighbourhood, you will know how important it is to protect homes and property from extreme weather or excessive surface water.

The statistics are eye opening for Bognor Regis and Littlehampton and should act as a wake-up call to us all.

Insurance company Aviva predict there will be a 33.2 per cent increase in homes at risk of river and coastal flooding by 2050 which means around an additional 1,800 properties will be vulnerable.

Alison Griffiths MP.

Whilst Bognor Regis is a coastal town, the greatest risk in 2050 will come from surface water flooding, with nearly 2,000 more homes at risk. With its low-lying topography, watercourses can become overwhelmed by intense rainfall, leading to drainage issues and surface water flooding.

I am not in the habit of scaremongering, but we do need to become more aware of the risks of flooding.

Local councils and developers must better consider where future housing developments might be sited and to ensure new homes will not be exposed to a flooding risk.

Last week was Flood Action Week and I chaired the launch of a report by Aviva called ‘Building Future Communities’ which lays out the risks of flooding that we must address.

On top of this report, two other reports were launched last week. I sit on Parliament’s Environmental Audit Committee where we published a report entitled ‘Flood resilience in England.’ Professor Peter Bonfield OBE also published his FloodReady Report - outlining the UK’s progress and future strategy for flood resilience across communities, infrastructure, and the built environment.

These reports complement each other well and spell out the challenges ahead.

During the Aviva report launch event, the Town and Country Planning Association raised their concerns that planning direction under Labour is heading in the wrong direction as the Government have weakened Planning Practice Guidance in relation to surface water flood risk under pressure from housebuilders.

This should alarm us all. Whilst we should welcome the building of new homes, they need to be built in the right places and with resilience to flooding as standard, not a box-ticking afterthought.

Flooding currently costs the UK economy £2.4billion a year as well as causing homeowners and families misery. The average affected household can be out of their home for 9 months.

Any government is right to chase economic growth and building hundreds of thousands of new homes would help achieve that. This government has pledged to build 1.5mllion new homes, but it should not come at the expense of putting property or people at risk in the pursuit of growth.

I will continue to raise this issue in Parliament as it is vital that any new housebuilding – both locally and nationally – happens in the right locations to remove or significantly reduce the devastating consequences of flooding.

