Political opinion with Alison Griffiths MP: Pubs, restaurants and cafes are suffering at the hands of Labour

In her weekly column for Sussex World, Alison Griffiths – MP for Bognor Regis and Littlehampton – writes about the challenges facing hospitality businesses in the area.

We are lucky to have some fantastic hospitality businesses in our neighbourhoods; but it has never been so tough for our pubs, café’s, restaurants, hotels, B&B’s and theme parks to survive against the onslaught of increased costs and bureaucracy introduced by this government.

It is worth remembering that it is not just hospitality businesses in the tourist towns of Bognor Regis and Littlehampton that we all enjoy, but also in our villages - Clymping, Yapton, Rustington, Felpham, Aldwick, and Rose Green - all of which have businesses relying on loyal and local custom.

The Labour Government’s Budget last October was a hammer blow to thriving local businesses across the board, but the hospitality sector has found it especially damaging as it struggles to deal with increased costs, but also the expected limitations placed on it by the forthcoming Employment Rights Bill.

This bill, championed by Angela Rayner and the unions, removes the flexibility of businesses to hire when necessary to meet increased demand. Together with the increase in minimum wage for younger workers, it disincentivises hospitality businesses from offering young jobseekers their first opportunity to work. It also reduces opportunities for those on fixed incomes, such as pensioners, to supplement their income in a flexible way.

In our part of the country, where much of the hospitality sector relies on tourism and seasonal trade, removing the ability to employ staff when needed at peak times and fewer staff out of season will make running a business harder – and possibly unviable.

I have written previously about the increased costs placed on businesses by Chancellor Rachel Reeves and her announcement of an increased minimum wage, along with raising the amount of money businesses now must pay in employer’s National Insurance contributions.

These new expenses are - unavoidably - being passed onto customers, making eating and drinking out increasingly expensive.

Sadly, we know now the real devastation caused by Labour’s recent policies.

According to the trade body, UK Hospitality, these decisions have caused the closure, downsizing or reduced the hiring levels by pubs, cafes, B&Bs, hotels and other hospitality businesses across the UK - with a loss of an estimated 84,000 job losses over the last 12 months and an average of two site closures per day in the first half of 2025.

Labour is literally choking the life out of the UK’s hospitality industry. With a Budget date now set for 26 November, it looks set to come back for more.

Last week, the Conservatives organised an opposition parliamentary debate to highlight the plight faced by hospitality businesses across the country.

We spelt out the challenges these businesses are enduring and outlined what needs to happen to ensure the survival of our much-loved local pubs, bars, cafes, restaurants and B&Bs.

With the opportunity presented by Angela Rayner’s resignation, Labour must stand up to the unions, and act now - or otherwise be known as the government that killed the UK’s once flourishing hospitality industry.

