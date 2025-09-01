Political opinion with Alison Griffiths MP: Report findings should shame local council

In her weekly column for Sussex World, Alison Griffiths – MP for Bognor Regis and Littlehampton – writes about Arun District Council’s failures on social housing.

I was appalled to read the findings of the regulator’s report on the housing service provided by Arun District Council last week.

An inspection conducted by the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) resulted in the council receiving a ‘C4’ - the lowest grade possible in the assessment - with fundamental changes being needed to improve the outcomes for tenants.

RSH inspectors uncovered “very serious failings” by the council and revealed 2,500 open and overdue repair cases, along with around 1,000 overdue fire risk assessment remedial actions.

Alison Griffiths, MP for Bognor Regis and Littlehampton.

It also discovered that over half of the council’s homes do not have smoke detectors, a basic legal requirement. A private sector landlord that fails to comply with this requirement could be prosecuted.

The report’s findings are shocking. They bring into question Arun District Council’s suitability as a landlord and how the lives of tenants are being put at risk.

On top of this, damningly, the regulator is not convinced that the council has a robust plan in place to address the situation, nor that it fully understands how their failings pose a significant threat to tenants.

The regulator criticised the council for its approach to accountability and its handling of anti-social behaviour.

Arun District Council should be ashamed by these findings.

On my Facebook page, tenants have complained about the lack of service they get from the council and how they are left waiting for weeks for the most basic of repairs to be done.

I receive frustrated emails from Arun District Council tenants asking for support to get things fixed in their homes, as going through the usual channels rarely results in satisfaction.

When we discuss social housing, this is not an abstract concept. These are not just constructions of brick and mortar – they are people’s homes. The place at the end of the day where you should be able to lock the door at night to feel safe and secure.

Arun’s inability to function as a decent landlord is denying thousands of tenants this basic human right.

Together with Andrew Griffith, MP for Arundel and South Downs, I am calling for Liberal Democrat-led Arun District Council to be put into special measures by the Government, as part of a process to address the findings of the RSH report.

This is the very least that should happen. Accountability, as well as safety, needs to be paramount, both for elected councillors and for the council officers paid to deliver their policies.

I will do everything in my power to improve the quality of homes for tenants who have Arun District Council as their landlord – it is the very least they deserve.

Please email me at: [email protected] or write to: Alison Griffiths MP, House of Commons, London, SW1A 0AA if you need to contact me about any matters. You can also find me on Facebook and Instagram as Alison Griffiths MP.