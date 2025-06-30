Political opinion with Andrew Griffith MP: Celebrating Petworth's entrepreneurial spirit

As we experience unusually high temperatures this week, I hope everyone is managing to stay safe, cool, and well. While we all navigate this heatwave, it's worth celebrating the businesses that are sustaining us during the heat.

Local businesses are the backbone of our economy in West Sussex, playing a crucial role in supporting local employment and sustaining our great towns and villages.

Recently, I joined the Petworth Business Association for a meeting in the grounds of Petworth Primary School. It was good to meet many local business owners who find that working together and promoting their businesses together is an effective way to develop local footfall. I listened to the many challenges facing small businesses, including the cost of energy and business rates, to improving consumer confidence. Petworth is very lucky to have such a strong network of entrepreneurs who help to keep the market town vibrant, and they know they have my full support on raising matters on their behalf.

Petworth’s strong sense of community and entrepreneurial spirit is mirrored across West Sussex. Last week, I had the pleasure of attending the amazing Summer Street Party hosted by Singleton and Charlton Parish Council. The event brought together residents from across the parishes for an afternoon of food and community engagement. As part of the day, I delivered a speech and held a Q&A session where I spoke about developments in Westminster over the last few months. I was also able to talk to residents to hear directly about the issues that matter most to them, including rural transport, access to healthcare, and support for local businesses. It was clear from the passion of the residents that there is a deep pride in the area’s heritage and natural beauty. Residents also expressed a strong desire to ensure that the community remains rural and resilient in the face of overdevelopment threats.