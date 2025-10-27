Political opinion with Andrew Griffith MP: Energy bills remain high

Now that the clocks have gone back and the nights are colder, many of us have started turning on our central heating more and more frequently.

For many households it is around this time of year is when the worry about energy bills begins. Energy bills remain high, and the £300 reduction that Labour promised has yet to appear—money that would have made a real difference to the lives of so many in West Sussex. Right now, the average energy bill is around £1,755 for a typical household with a 3-bedroom house. Many will pay much, much more. What many people don’t realise is that only around 45% of their bill relates to actual cost of the electricity a supplier buys from the wholesale market. The balance is lots of other policy related elements, much of which is the governments rush for net zero. These charges are levied to subsidise things like renewable energy projects, but the burden falls hardest on families already struggling to make ends meet. This Government has made a habit of promising support and then vanishing when it’s time to deliver, this will only leave families in West Sussex colder, worse off, and rightly angry. I will keep pushing for winter support and a sensible approach to energy policy.

As Bonfire Night approaches, I want to remind residents to be considerate when enjoying fireworks. Our rural community is home to many horses, livestock and pets and as a dog owner myself, I know how distressing loud and unexpected bangs can be and farmers have also rightly raised concerns about the impact on livestock. Last year I attended a debate in Parliament on the sale and use of fireworks and it’s a topic I frequently discuss with constituents. While I know the joys fireworks can bring to so many a little courtesy goes a long way in helping everyone feel safe and respected.

