Political opinion with Andrew Griffith MP: happy 15th birthday to the South Downs National Park

Representing the largest part of the South Downs National Park in West Sussex, I would like to congratulate all involved on the 15th anniversary of its official designation in 2010.

Over the past fifteen years, it has helped to promote and preserve a cherished landscape attracting millions of visitors annually, supporting local communities and wildlife conservation efforts. To celebrate, a series of special events and guided walks have been organised, highlighting its natural beauty, historical landmarks, and cultural heritage.

It was a pleasure to speak to an audience in Milland at their well-attended Annual Parish Assembly last Wednesday evening, discussing the type of issues relating to the small parishes, villages and towns like Midhurst which make up this unique constituency. I was joined by local district councillor Brett Burkhart and together we talked about road safety, reducing speed limits, supporting local farmers and food producers and the work I have been doing in Midhurst to support the town and its high street businesses.

An apology, albeit it not for something I actually said. Philosophically, I am supportive of adults’ freedom to choose. It’s why I’ve voted against things like the ban on smoking in pub gardens and opposed making the covid vaccine mandatory. On the BBC on Sunday, I said I was against councils using taxpayers’ money to promote veganism as many are sadly doing. That’s different from being against anyone’s individual choice of diet! I’m happy to clarify this.

Andrew at Milland Parish Council

Finally, I would like to wish all readers a very happy Easter this coming weekend. Despite a regrettable decline, Christianity is still the UK’s largest religion with just under half the population identifying as such in the most recent consensus. It is right that we celebrate this most special of Christian moments whether from the perspective of faith or tradition. Every community is blessed with a church, many of which are full of character and history. I know that whatever your faith, all will be welcome.