Political opinion with Andrew Griffith MP: Pleased to see so many towns and villages preparing for 80th anniversary of VE Day
Locally there is plenty for residents to take part, starting from this weekend. In Bury village, the parish is hosting a 'celebration picnic' on the 5th of May to include a special toast paying tribute to all those who served in the Second World War and to reflect on the values that they were fighting for. In Arundel, a proclamation will be made in the town square, and later in the evening, there is a beacon lighting and music in Jubilee Gardens.
Midhurst has a programme of events including a special talk at the Old Library from the West Sussex archivist about the very significant role our county played in the second world war. In Upper Beeding, they have taken a novel approach of using augmented reality artwork projected onto local buildings which can be viewed through a smartphone whilst Steyning is holding a historical reenactment in the town centre, bringing to life the experiences of those who lived through the war.
In Pulborough, a vintage car parade will showcase vehicles from the era, adding a nostalgic touch to the celebrations. There will be lots more besides – these are just the events I am aware of at the time of writing.
