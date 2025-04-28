Political opinion with Andrew Griffith MP: Pleased to see so many towns and villages preparing for 80th anniversary of VE Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

I am pleased to see so that many villages and towns in Arundel & South Downs are getting ready to mark the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) Day next week on Thursday the 8th May. Across the country, the anniversary will be marked with official national events such as parades, commemorative church services, and an anniversary concert in Westminster Hall of Parliament. Her late Majesty The Queen would have loved the events which would have been so personal to her own experiences.

Locally there is plenty for residents to take part, starting from this weekend. In Bury village, the parish is hosting a 'celebration picnic' on the 5th of May to include a special toast paying tribute to all those who served in the Second World War and to reflect on the values that they were fighting for. In Arundel, a proclamation will be made in the town square, and later in the evening, there is a beacon lighting and music in Jubilee Gardens.

Midhurst has a programme of events including a special talk at the Old Library from the West Sussex archivist about the very significant role our county played in the second world war. In Upper Beeding, they have taken a novel approach of using augmented reality artwork projected onto local buildings which can be viewed through a smartphone whilst Steyning is holding a historical reenactment in the town centre, bringing to life the experiences of those who lived through the war.

In Pulborough, a vintage car parade will showcase vehicles from the era, adding a nostalgic touch to the celebrations. There will be lots more besides – these are just the events I am aware of at the time of writing.

