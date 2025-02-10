Political opinion with Andrew Griffith MP: Pleased with post office decision, and immigration debate

I was very pleased to learn that the Post Office in the village of Coldwaltham has been saved as the result of an active campaign by the local community.

Simon Berry, Chairman of Sandham Hall told me: “This is a huge achievement. We’ve moved from an abrupt closure which lasted for 9 months - and Post Office Ltd stating that our post office would not re-open - to having a working post office in our community again.”

As local MP I had twice met with senior Post Office executives and in the end, it was data from a trial that won the day as we were able to prove the part-time service was much used.

It was a big day in Parliament on Monday with a vote on the government’s Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Bill. This is a significant topic as the level and type of immigration impacts upon everyone: the cost and shortage of affordable housing, pressure on the NHS or GPs and the competition for well-paying jobs.

In the debate I supported calls for a strict cap on numbers and the restoration of previous deterrents which the government has scrapped. Also, reform of the too easy path to citizenship of those who are granted Indefinite Leave to Remain (ILR).

Recent research from the respected Centre for Policy Studies estimates that the lifetime net fiscal cost to the state of leaving ILR entitlements unchanged would be £234 billion. That’s equivalent to a bill of £8,200 for every UK household and something I just do not believe we can afford.

Before anyone is granted citizenship anywhere it is not unreasonable for the host country to ask them to demonstrate how they are making a net positive contribution.

The new US government is imposing visa penalties on countries who do not take back any of their nationals who do not have a right to be in the country. We should do the same.