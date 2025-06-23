Political opinion with Andrew Griffith MP: Proud to celebrate our businesses and individuals

It’s always a proud moment to celebrate South Downs businesses and individuals on the national stage.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I was delighted to welcome Gregory and Olivia from Nutbourne Vineyard to the House of Commons for a special reception honouring the winners of the Countryside Alliance Awards. Nutbourne, near Pulborough, won this year’s Rural Enterprise category in these prestigious awards—fondly known as the ‘Rural Oscars’. Although they narrowly missed out on the overall Champion title, they remain champions in our eyes. I hope this recognition gives them a well-deserved boost.

Our water infrastructure will always be a focus for me as your MP and I am quick to hold Southern Water to account for their failings where and when needed. But - credit where it is due - I was pleased to see the successful completion of a major £8.5 million upgrade to the South Harting Wastewater Treatment Works, increasing its capacity by 140% and improving water quality for the River Rother. Similarly, in the Lavant valley villages of Charlton and Singleton, Southern Water have sealed almost 7 km of sewer pipes to reduce rainwater infiltration and prevent sewage overflow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Finally, I am very worried about the government’s proposals to discriminate against councils in the south, forcing local Council Tax to rise sharply and/or adult social care to literally fall over.

Andrew Griffith MP with Gregory and Olivia from Nutbourne Vineyard at the CA Awards

We heard in Parliament last week that Angela Rayner plans a radical redistribution in central grants, taking from the south of England whilst giving more resources to those councils in northern England. She takes no account of the higher cost of living in the south-east nor the fact that we are expected to accommodate all the extra housing from immigration and London’s failure to build homes.

A Band D Council Tax Bill in Chichester is already £2,258 and by the end of this Parliament it could easily reach nearly £3,000 a year. For everyone but especially those on a fixed income this becomes a significant amount.