Political opinion with Andrew Griffith MP: Screen time concerns, and local road safety

In one of the most heated debates of the holiday season, I agree with TV presenter and mother, Kirstie Allsopp who has been vocal on the issue of not putting children in front of an iPad at mealtimes.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a tweet that sparked widespread debate, she wrote: “Kids should never be on iPads at the table. It's rude, it's bad manners and it's incredibly bad parenting.” She added, “If you can’t be bothered to talk to your kids at meals, don’t have them.” This may be a little strong and as a parent myself I know that none of us are perfect, and we are sometimes juggling things which an observer would not see.

However, nutritionists and child psychologists argue that mealtimes should be about more than just food—they are key moments for social interaction, communication, and modelling healthy behaviour. Introducing screens at the table can undermine these benefits, limiting face-to-face conversation and reducing children’s ability to learn social cues and table manners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Critics may call this stance harsh, but Allsopp’s comments reflect a growing concern about screen dependency in very young children.

The new speed limit reduction at Bury Hill

Excessive screen time has been linked to reduced attention spans and increased irritability, particularly when it replaces moments of human connection. Instead of using screens, experts encourage parents to treat meals as sacred family time—an opportunity to model healthy eating, encourage conversation, and strengthen bonds. In Allsopp’s words: “It’s not hard to just talk to your children.”

Locally, I have always supported parish councils who are seeking to make their local roads safer, and where there has been local consensus for a change to speed limits. Recently, I have written in support of a number of Traffic Regulation Orders, and I am pleased to see one now in place at Bury Hill, reducing the speed limit to 40mph. The lower speed limit also means Bury can now form a much-wanted Community Speedwatch group and is signing up volunteers.