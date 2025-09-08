Political opinion with Andrew Griffith MP: Thanks to all who took part in Big Summer Survey
The community feedback I receive is invaluable in shaping my priorities for the months ahead. From concerns about access to healthcare and transport, and ideas surrounding support for local businesses, I will be continuing to ensure this guides my work both in Westminster and in West Sussex.
One clear theme that emerged was the importance of farming and food producers to our local economy and way of life. That’s close to my heart and something I’ve always supported. Many of you highlighted the need to protect our farmers and I want to ensure that local food production remains protected and competitive. That’s why the next of my regular ‘Farm to Fork’ meetings on 9th October is significant. My previous summits aim to bring together those who work in farming, members of farming agencies, and myself to upkeep the direct dialogue between Parliament and Farming. The upcoming meeting comes as the Government welcomes a new Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs. Emma Reynolds MP has now been appointed to the role and will now be responsible for policies on farming, food production, and rural affairs. Whilst she is experienced in economic matters, she has no professional background in agriculture, and her parliamentary record shows limited engagement with farming at all. The NFU has urged her to put agriculture at the heart of government policy, and I will be pressing for exactly that. This Government needs to champion food security, high production standards, and investment in rural infrastructure, rather than introducing uncertainty and making consistent attacks on British farming.
Lastly, I want to thank everyone who joined me on Friday for my ‘In Conversation’ event in Arundel, where we discussed everything from local roads to national energy policy. These sessions are a great way to stay connected, and I’m looking forward to upcoming events in Walberton and Midhurst - details of the latter on Wednesday 24th September are on my website: https://www.andrewgriffith.uk/meet-your-mp-midhurst