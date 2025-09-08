Political opinion with Andrew Griffith MP: Thanks to all who took part in Big Summer Survey

A huge thank you to everyone who took part in my Big Summer Survey. I have received many responses back and I are reviewing the useful responses.

One clear theme that emerged was the importance of farming and food producers to our local economy and way of life. That’s close to my heart and something I’ve always supported. Many of you highlighted the need to protect our farmers and I want to ensure that local food production remains protected and competitive. That’s why the next of my regular ‘Farm to Fork’ meetings on 9th October is significant. My previous summits aim to bring together those who work in farming, members of farming agencies, and myself to upkeep the direct dialogue between Parliament and Farming. The upcoming meeting comes as the Government welcomes a new Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs. Emma Reynolds MP has now been appointed to the role and will now be responsible for policies on farming, food production, and rural affairs. Whilst she is experienced in economic matters, she has no professional background in agriculture, and her parliamentary record shows limited engagement with farming at all. The NFU has urged her to put agriculture at the heart of government policy, and I will be pressing for exactly that. This Government needs to champion food security, high production standards, and investment in rural infrastructure, rather than introducing uncertainty and making consistent attacks on British farming.