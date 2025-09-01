Political opinion with Andrew Griffith MP: Union Jack competition and rogue landlords

This week sees the first winner in my competition to win a brand-new, high-quality Union Jack as part of my support for the growing movement to fly our nation’s flag. We should be proud of our history, and I can understand those who feel that some parts of society go to great lengths to celebrate other cultures but not our own.

Without anyone going to extremes - and just as routinely happens in the US and France - it would be great to see far more examples of the Union Jack flying on village greens, on community buildings and on the front lawns of houses close to main roads. There is still time to get your application in. Just email me and one winner will be chosen each week for the next five weeks.

Rogue landlords put their tenant’s lives at risk and give the majority a bad name. Last week the independent Social Housing Regulator absolutely slammed Arun District Council, giving its housing department the lowest possible rating and saying: “that there are very serious failings” with “the council’s failure to meet legal health and safety requirements, repairs not been completed on time, and homes not meeting the Decent Homes Standard”. Shockingly, nearly 1,000 fire risk assessment remedial actions were overdue, with half of their homes not having smoke detectors – something which in the private rented sector would rightly lead to criminal prosecution of those responsible. Arun is literally putting lives at risk.

The council also has responsibility for tackling anti-social behaviours (ASB) amongst tenants and the Regulator identified serious failings in this area too, something I have seen myself with problems last year around Barnham.

This verdict is some justice and recognition for the thousands of tenants who are suffering. Rather than deal with the damp mould and safety concerns, the coalition running the council waffle on about things like climate whilst giving officer sky high salaries and pay-offs. They have their priorities all wrong.