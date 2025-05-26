Political opinion with Beccy Cooper MP: Action on buses

Beccy at Tolmare Farn

As we’ve seen in Worthing recently, bus services are in decline and increasing disarray. I along with so many of the constituents I meet have been dismayed by cuts to local services – including those linking Durrington to Worthing hospital. I know there is immense frustration on this, with some of our most vulnerable residents the worst affected and I am pleased to see that there is now action being taken by the government.

The figures speak for themselves. In the South-East services have dropped by over 12.5% since 2010, that’s a loss of almost 19 million miles of service provision. And West Sussex has been especially hard hit, with services having fallen by almost 29% - or over 4 million bus miles.

We are one of the few countries that hands operators the power to slash services and hike fares, with little say for the communities who depend on them. And clearly this deregulation has failed, allowing for example Stagecoach to strip out vital services connecting Angmering, Durrington and Ferring despite huge community concern and opposition.

The government is investing £1billion to support, improve and protect bus services, particularly those serving rural communities. But perhaps more importantly the upcoming Bus Services Bill will bring a sea change in how local transport services are delivered.

The Bill will build on the successes of Mayors like Andy Burnham in Manchester, by re-introducing a franchising system. This will mean local authorities having the power to set routes, fares and frequencies, with bus operators needing to bid for contracts instead of deciding for themselves where services go and how they are run.

Sussex devolution will be a major part of this change, with a Sussex Mayor having the power to strategically plan bus networks and direct funding to those areas least served by current operators, as well as imposing the contractual conditions necessary to make sure that services are designed primarily to meet the needs of communities, not bus companies.

I’ll continue to campaign on this vital local issue, calling for West Sussex County Council to take up the new powers available to them under the Bill. And you can have your say by taking part in this survey to help shape local transport services:

https://survey.labour.org.uk/betterbusessurvey

And as always you can contact me on [email protected]