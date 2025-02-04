Political opinion with Beccy Cooper MP: Bus concerns

Last weekend I had the great pleasure of visiting the lovely villages of Clapham and Patching, holding a morning surgery in the village hall as well as a visit to the primary school. Among the issues raised were electoral reform, parish representation in outlying parts of the constituency and funding issues for smaller rural schools. However, roads, transport and buses in particular were the main topics on everyone’s lips.

Although many buses pass through Clapham there is only one service that stops there, and then only very infrequently. Both villages have a large proportion of older people as well as a growing number of young families who rely on public transport. These calls for improved services are echoed across Worthing West, with some areas facing even further cuts to routes. Angmering and Durrington are due to be affected, with the direct Pulse link between Tesco and the hospital under threat. While East Preston could be left without any bus services at all. Long delays at the level crossings are being blamed for this, due to lack of coordination between the bus and train companies. And so, in response to this widespread concern amongst residents, we have invited representatives of the council, Stagecoach and Network Rail to a special meeting this week in the hope of finding a way forward. The one silver lining is that after six years of campaigning by residents, the Number 5 bus route will now take in West Durrington’s Floral Estate.

From the amount of correspondence we’ve had on this subject alone, I know just how important these services are to so many of you. It is essential that we improve, not cut, public transport, giving residents a workable alternative to their cars, with all the added cost, congestion and pollution they bring. Whether you live in Patching or Worthing town centre, these vital links to work, school, healthcare, shopping and leisure must be protected.

To give your views please visit www.stagecoachbus.com/promos-and-offers/south/worthing-changes-2025 by Friday February 7th.

And as always, you can contact me on with any concerns or queries at [email protected]