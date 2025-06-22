Political opinion with Beccy Cooper MP: Celebrating Sussex Bay

Last week in Parliament we celebrated the 1st anniversary of the fantastic Sussex Bay project, a major nature recovery initiative led here in Worthing.

I joined other South Coast MPs to meet with project leaders Paul Brewer and Dean Spears to discuss the huge success of Sussex Bay, and to look forward to further milestones as it progresses into the future.

Stretching for 100 miles from Selsey Bill to Camber Sands, Sussex Bay is the first UK nature recovery initiative of its kind, bringing together councils, communities, scientists and investors in a shared, strategic effort – to restore our precious marine environment after decades of industrial trawling, overfishing and pollution.

During that time West Sussex has lost 98% of its kelp beds – essential feeding, spawning and nursery environments for marine life. By closing these 100 miles of coastal water to large-scale fishing, we can already see the beginnings of recovery, even after just one year.

Dr Beccy Cooper MP with Paul Brewer, Jess Brown-Fuller MP, Helena Dollimore MP, Dean Spears, Alison Bennet MP and Alison Griffith MP

To achieve this, Sussex Bay has raised £1.2 million through its Blue Natural Capital scheme, attracting ethical investment into coastal nature research and restoration. While still in the early stages, this work is laying the foundation for long-term environmental recovery – which is vital given the further threats now posed through climate change, raising sea temperatures and the frequency of extreme weather events.

Sussex Bay provides a science-led blueprint for seascape renewal, mapping out how and where nature can recover. It also offers massive benefits to our local economies, with 1.5 million people living within the project’s boundaries. The restoration of fish stocks for our fishing communities, as well as increased leisure and tourism opportunities can only be good news for our residents, as of course are the increased health benefits of a cleaner, greener and more sustainable coastal environment.

Sussex Bay is a blueprint for how, by working in partnership, regions can lead the way in restoring nature and reversing years of catastrophic environmental damage. That’s what makes it so hopeful and inspiring. I’m extremely proud that Worthing has been at the very heart of the project since Day One, whether through the efforts of Paul Brewer and Worthing Borough Council, or through those of our communities in campaigning for and driving the initiative. And I look forward to seeing it go from strength to strength in the years to come.

As always, you can contact me on [email protected]