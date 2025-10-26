Political opinion with Beccy Cooper MP: Health matters

Over the past two weeks I’ve been looking into two very different but equally concerning public health issues, here in the UK and abroad.

As part of my work on the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Global Health and Security, I recently returned from a very busy and productive trip to Nairobi, to see the role played by UK-Kenya health partnerships there. It was a powerful reminder of why UK leadership on global health continues to matter.

In meetings with both Dr. Ouma Oluga of the Kenyan Ministry of Health and with the British Deputy High Commissioner, Leigh Stubblefield, it soon became clear that reductions US and UK aid are impacting health outcomes in the country already.

This was made even clearer on a visit to the Kibera Community Health Centre, which is supported by The Global Fund. While it was really inspiring to hear that Kibera is about to celebrate 4 years of zero mother-to-child HIV transmission, this progress is now at risk due to cuts in financing. I also visited a hospital supported by the Commonwealth Partnerships for Antimicrobial Stewardship (CwPAMS) programme to learn about their impressive work, also now under threat from funding cuts.

Dr Beccy Cooper MP in Nairobi

Whether in combatting infectious diseases like HIV and Mpox, or the worldwide threat of antimicrobial resistance, we need health partnerships that extend beyond our own borders. If the Covid-19 pandemic has taught us anything, surely it must be that. Cuts to health funding, whether in research, vaccination programmes or frontline services, are both dangerous and short-sighted. It is essential that we engage with and help strengthen health systems globally.

Here at home, I was interviewed recently by Channel 4 News, on the ever-increasing sale of illicit weight loss drugs. Counterfeit weight loss jabs are being sold online and through WhatsApp groups at a truly alarming scale, including fake versions of drugs which are still in development and not yet approved for human use. These are then being injected without any medical oversight and in many cases without even dosage instructions.

The challenge of course lies in how to cut off this dangerous and even potentially lethal trade at source. Although the Medical Health and Regulatory Authority (MHRA) has a criminal unit which tries hard to crack down on unregulated medication on social media, the sheer scale of both supply and demand makes this an extremely difficult task.

The first step must be to bring more pressure on social media companies to ban the selling of these drugs on their platforms. While TikTok, Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp say they are working to improve detection of these sales, it’s clear that they need to be working a whole lot harder, and I’ll be voicing these concerns at Parliament.

As always you can contact me on [email protected]