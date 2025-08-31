Political opinion with Beccy Cooper MP: Highlighting women’s wellbeing

Over the years, much progress has been made in closing gender gaps in pay and opportunities. But there is still a lot more to do.

Having recently chaired a Policy Liaison Group roundtable on Women’s Wellbeing in the Workplace, I’ve passed on our findings to Brigit Phillipson, Minister for Women & Equalities and Alison McGovern, Minister for Employment at the DWP.

We strongly welcomed the steps already taken by our Labour government, particularly through the Employment Rights Bill. These include new protections against dismissal for pregnant women and new mothers, mandatory menopause support plans for larger businesses, and tighter sexual harassment prevention procedures. However, there are a number of other areas in which we believe this progress can be built upon.

Reproductive health: Workplace policies still rarely address menopause, menstrual pain, endometriosis or fertility challenges. There is also support for recognising fertility treatment as medical, not cosmetic, and enshrining statutory time-off rights in law.

Leadership and workplace culture: Managers are often ill-equipped to support women with health and caring responsibilities. Training for line managers and encouraging male leaders to act as allies are next critical next steps.

Caring responsibilities: The disproportionate burden of caring responsibilities continues to drive women out of the workforce. With 1.46 million women unable to work alongside family commitments, there was strong interest in the Government’s next steps on reforming parental leave and wider support for unpaid carers.

Low-paid and insecure work: Women in frontline and shift-based roles are more exposed to insecure conditions. Policy interventions must ensure that wellbeing standards and workplace protections are not confined to professional or desk-based workers.

Lost productivity: Women’s health is a workplace and public health issue with £11 billion lost annually in productivity due to inadequate support. Research has found that women lose 10% of earnings within four years of a menopause diagnosis, while 23% experienced lost earnings after childbirth. Improved workplace support is crucial to tackling these inequities.

We need to help businesses of all sizes ensure that the experience of women in the workplace is one of fairness, equality and support. There is more to workplace equality than just the gaps in pay and opportunities. We need to urgently address the gender health gap too.