Political opinion with Beccy Cooper MP: Holding Southern Water to account

Sadly, I wasn’t surprised last week to see Southern Water named with five other water companies to be banned by the new Water Act from issuing executive bonuses due to their continuing poor performance.

However, I was to some extent heartened to see the new provision taking effect, with the Labour government showing a real determination to hold companies to account after so many years of complacency and neglect.

Worthing Borough Council has worked hard to achieve bathing water status by recruiting volunteer ‘citizen scientists’ to monitor pollution levels, only to find that the water off Beach House in particular is of such a poor quality that the public are advised not to swim in it.

I think it’s hard to disagree that, as with the railways and other public utilities, the privatisation of the water industry has been a failure if not a disaster. Whilst trumpeted as a means of improving efficiency and boosting investment, it has instead created regional monopolies unrestricted by adequate regulation, allowing them to divert money that should have been spent on infrastructure, into the pockets of bosses and shareholders. And those now left paying the price are the public, businesses and tragically, our environment.

Despite this year’s staggering 44% increase in Southern Water bills, we still wait to see whether this dire situation is set to improve and I will be meeting with the CEO of Southern Water very shortly to discuss this.

I will be pressing him on the causes of the recent decline in water quality at our beaches and asking for details of immediate and long-term measures being taken to prevent further pollution events. I will also be requesting detailed information on their work with Worthing Borough Council and the Environment Agency to monitor and respond to water quality issues. And I will seek assurances on improving transparency with the public, with more open and regular communication, especially during the summer bathing season.

I’m hoping for a constructive response and will keep you updated on the outcome. As always, you can contact me at [email protected]